NHL

2 forwards added to Komets' roster

By JUSTIN A. COHN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Komets' forward corps were boosted Wednesday with the additions of Tyler Busch and Taylor Ross. Busch, 25, began the season with Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League and was scoreless in two games. He had four goals and 10 points in 23 games last season in...

journalgazette.net

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Boudens new Komets captain

The Komets introduced Matthew Boudens as their new captain amid the pregame festivities tonight, which included Shawn Szydlowski unveiling the Kelly Cup championship banner and the players receiving their championship rings. Anthony Petruzzelli and Marcus McIvor are the alternate captains at least for tonight. jcohn@jg.net.
WANE 15

Murphy returning to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Matt Murphy. Forwards Tyler Busch and Taylor Ross have also been added to the roster. Murphy, 26, will be returning for his second stint with the Komets. The 6’2 defenseman skated in 33 games last season with the Komets, netting five […]
NHL

