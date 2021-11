It doesn’t seem to faze Braelon Allen the same way it does people outside the University of Wisconsin football program. Allen, who’s 17 years old, should be leading the Fond du Lac High School football team into the WIAA playoffs this weekend as a star on both sides of the ball. The tailback instead has become arguably the most impactful player on the Badgers’ offense over the past two weeks.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO