Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation

By Andrew Mills
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is seen on top of the building company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

DOHA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Qatar has awarded Europe's largest hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA) to manage apartments and villas that will house fans visiting Qatar during next year’s World Cup, the Cup's organising committee said on Thursday.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement it had signed an agreement with Accor to run operations and services across its host country real estate portfolio through the end of 2022.

The decision to make full use of the Gulf Arab state's existing residential and apartments and villas will ensure that the country will have "a sustainable hotel market that does not leave Qatar with excess permanent hotel rooms post-2022," Hassan al Thawadi, who heads Qatar’s organising body was quoted as saying.

Accor will provide staff to manage and operate more than 60,000 rooms in apartments and villas scattered across the Gulf Arab state, a separate Qatari official told Reuters.

World Cup organisers hope to attract 1.2 million visitors to Qatar during the 28-day event, which kicks off next November. But Qatar has fewer than 30,000 hotel rooms in operation, according to data published in August by the Qatar National Tourism Authority.

Qatar is home to 2.9 million people, 85% of whom are foreigners. As the world's largest producer of liquified natural gas, Qatar has among the highest per capita incomes in the world.

goal.com

'The best place to host the 2022 World Cup' - Santi Cazorla hails Qatar's stadiums, weather and fans

The former Arsenal midfielder, currently playing for Qatari champions Al Sadd, also hailed Mohamed Salah as one of the Ballon d'Or favourites... Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla is loving life in Qatar. Plying his trade for the Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions Al Sadd SC, the 36-year-old is fresh off a victorious Amir Cup campaign where his team beat Al Rayyan in the final on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
The Independent

David Beckham's reputation at stake as he signs Qatar ambassador deal

David Beckham has been urged to raise awareness about the human rights issues in Qatar by Amnesty International. But there remains a significant amount of controversy around the tournament due to troubling human rights issues associated with the hosts. Amnesty’s Sacha Deshmukh said: “We would urge him to learn about...
insidersport.com

Mengniu becomes FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official sponsor

Mengniu, a dairy product manufacturer in China, has entered into a partnership with FIFA to become an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The company is a previous sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, and will now activate branding and promotional activities in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums, as well as activations across FIFA’s online and mobile channels.
Travel Weekly

Qatar sets out post-World Cup tourism strategy

Qatar aims to add 105 new hotels and serviced apartments to its tourism offering ahead of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup – and aims to attract six million visitors a year by 2030. The ‘Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030’ was unveiled at World Travel Market just over a year before...
chatsports.com

David Beckham under fire for his £150m ambassadorial deal with Qatar as calls mount for him to be removed from his UNICEF role over country's poor human rights record with England icon also accused of sportswashing as he prepares to front 2022 World Cup

UNICEF, Qatar, David Beckham, England, 2022 FIFA World Cup/2022 FIFA Copa del mundo, Manchester United F.C., FIFA World Cup, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. David Beckham has come in for severe criticism after he agreed a £150million deal to become an ambassador for the country over the next decade, which will result in him being the face of the 2022 World Cup.
sportspromedia.com

Paris 2024 signs partnership with Accor

French company to launch athlete booking platform ahead of Paris 2024. Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet and Sebastien Bazin, chairman and chief executive of Accor Group, have announced a new partnership ahead of the next Summer Olympic Games. The new deal sees the hospitality company – the largest hotel operator...
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Reuters

Reuters

