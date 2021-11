The Lady Raider Volleyball team had an active week, starting with a road match against Gering on Tuesday October 19, and ending in tournament action over the weekend. Against Gering, the Lady Raiders opened strong and took the first set 25-to-16. The Lady Bulldogs upped their play in the second set, forcing extra points and putting pressure on the Lady Raiders before Sidney was able to finish off the the set 28-to-26. Sidney then took the final set 25-to-18 for the 3-to-0 match victory. Sophomore Karsyn Leeling led the offense with 14 kills, and junior Rheagan Stanley had 24 digs in the victory.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO