Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford Motor Co. reported net income of $1.8 billion, or 45 cents per share, and adjusted earnings of $3 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The company’s revenue for the period was $35.7 billion, which was down slightly — like the rest of the quarter’s numbers — from the same quarter last year. However, they’re better than the analysts’ consensus estimate expecting 27 cents per share and revenue of $32.7 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO