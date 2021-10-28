CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Nokia's third quarter profit beats expectation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

HELSINKI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Nokia reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profits on Thursday as development investments, strategy updates and cost cuts continued to drive a turnaround in the business.

July-September comparable operating profit rose to 633 million euros from 486 million last year, beating the 488 million euro mean forecast of eleven analysts polled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dish Loses 13,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Third Quarter

Dish Network lost about 13,000 net pay TV subscribers in the third quarter, compared with a gain of 116,000 in the year-ago period and a decline of 67,000 in the second quarter of this year. The latest quarter’s figures include subscribers to the traditional Dish pay TV service, as well as the Sling TV streaming service. The company detailed that it gained around 117,000 Sling TV subscribers in the period, while recording a net decline of about 130,000 satellite TV subscribers. The company, led by CEO Erik Carlson and chairman Charlie Ergen, ended September with 10.98 million total subscribers, including 8.42 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.56 million Sling TV subscribers.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia
Reuters

Livent raises full-year revenue outlook on lithium demand boost

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal. The company expects full-year revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with a prior estimate of between $370 million and $390 million. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

AIG profit beats Wall St estimates on general insurance boost

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc exceeded market estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as its general insurance business faced fewer natural catastrophe and COVID-19 pandemic-related claims. The U.S. insurer posted an underwriting income of $20 million in its general insurance business in the third quarter, compared with a $423...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Square quarterly profit jumps on bitcoin boost

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, posted...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hostess reschedules third-quarter earnings announcement

Hostess Brands Inc. announced Tuesday that it has rescheduled its third-quarter earnings announcement to Nov. 9 after the closing bell from Nov. 3. The Twinkies parent expects third-quarter results to be in line with its internal expectations. As a result, the company maintained its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance of 83 cents to 87 cents. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of 85 cents. Hostess stock slipped 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading but has rallied 29.2% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 22.8% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, as demand continues to outstrip capacity

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...
STOCKS
Winston-Salem Journal

Consumer demand for residential pools boosts Hayward's third-quarter profit

Homeowners’ focus on enhancing their residences during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a pool continues to deliver a sales surge for Hayward Holdings Inc. The company reported Wednesday a more-than-threefold increase in third-quarter net income to $50.3 million. Adjusted net income was $64.1 million. It is Hayward’s second full quarterly...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Airbnb reports $834 million 3Q profit as revenue soars

Airbnb said Thursday that it earned $834 million on record revenue in the third quarter as more people got vaccinated and went back to traveling. When companies closed offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that freed some employees to work remotely using video technology, and Airbnb said the result was a huge jump in rentals.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kellogg raises sales guidance despite labor strike

Kellogg Co. reported third-quarter net income of $307 million, or 89 cents per share, down from $348 million, or $1.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the FactSet consensus for 94 cents. Sales of $3.622 billion were up from $3.429 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.541 billion. Kellogg U.S. cereal plant workers have gone on strike, one of many challenges the company says it faces in the fourth quarter. But Kellogg raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to an increase of 2% to 3%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $14.041 billion, suggesting 2% growth. Kellogg stock has edged up 1.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 24% for the period.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy