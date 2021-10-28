Nokia's third quarter profit beats expectation

HELSINKI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Nokia reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profits on Thursday as development investments, strategy updates and cost cuts continued to drive a turnaround in the business.

July-September comparable operating profit rose to 633 million euros from 486 million last year, beating the 488 million euro mean forecast of eleven analysts polled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)