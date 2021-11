Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the security awareness training, reported results for the third quarter. “Our third-quarter results exceeded our expectations with record annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $262.2 million and total customers of more than 44,000. We continue to scale the business with more than 40% revenue and ARR growth while generating strong free cash flow margins of 28%,” said Stu Sjouwerman, Founder and CEO of KnowBe4. Cash flow from operations was $19.9 million. The earnings release follows the firm's recent announcement that it would acquire SecurityAdvisor in an $80 million deal, which officially closed on Nov. 1.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO