Halloween is right around the corner and if your 2021 is flying by the way mine is, it means the end of another month has totally snuck up on you. I have been asking my son Miles since September what he wanted to be for Halloween, and each time I ask him he says something different. In need of some direction, I looked to the rest of our family for ideas – including our new rescue, Oakley! Because we have Oakley now, I’ve tried to find matching costumes for him and Miles, and let’s just say – it’s been interesting.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO