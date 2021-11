Following our theme of “for what shall I pray,” I find myself overwhelmed in prayer for my healthcare workers and caregivers of all sorts. As chaplain, I round with the team on all the patients. Day after day, I see that the hospital and especially our emergency department are completely overwhelmed. I’ve heard numbers of 110% on the patient floors and 200% in the emergency department. This is my little rural community hospital! I cannot even fathom our inner city hospital and its workers! Our patients are not all COVID patients but many are very sick just the same.

