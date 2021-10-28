CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Mort Sahl through the years

actionnewsjax.com
 7 days ago

Photos: Mort Sahl through the years Comedian Mort...

www.actionnewsjax.com

The Guardian

Mort Sahl obituary

The comedian and satirist Mort Sahl, who has died aged 94, was a combination of Lenny Bruce and Bob Hope – with a little Will Rogers thrown in. Like Bruce, Sahl was a product of the 1950s. Like Hope, he was as much a reporter and commentator on the events of the day as a morning newspaper. And like Rogers, who took the US by the heartstrings during the days of the Great Depression, he would walk on stage with one of those papers in his hand and proceed to take a famous figure to task.
TODAY.com

Mort Sahl, trailblazing comedian, dies at age 94

Widely considered the father of modern political satire, comedian Mort Sahl died Tuesday at his home in California at the age of 94. Sahl shook up the comedy world in the 1950s and '60s with a critical look at American life and politics.Oct. 27, 2021.
ETOnline.com

Mort Sahl, Groundbreaking Political Comedy Icon, Dead at 94

Mort Sahl, the groundbreaking political commentator and comedian, has died. He was 94. Sahl died at his home in Mill Valley, California, on Tuesday, the New York Times reports. Sahl is widely regarded as one of the originators of modern stand-up comedy, and influenced many generations of comedy icons with...
imdb.com

Mort Sahl, Standup Comic With Biting Wit, Dies at 94

Mort Sahl, a trailblazing political satirist whose biting wit and uncompromising intellect broadened the world of conventional standup comedy, died Tuesday in Mill Valley, Calif. He was 94. The New York Times confirmed his death with his friend, Lucy Mercer. In 1953, when Sahl first appeared at the Hungry i,...
Mort Sahl
Distractify

Famed Comedian and Actor Mort Sahl Passed Away at 94 Years Old

Often regarded as the first modern comedian to grace the stage since Will Rogers, Mort Sahl was beloved nationwide for his work in the world of comedy. Over the years, Mort provided poignant political satire to overjoyed fans, often only using a recent newspaper as his prop and basis for improvisation. Through his work, he influenced the entirety of the world of comedy and has even been called an inspiration by the likes of Woody Allen.
thecomedybureau.com

R.I.P. Mort Sahl, 1927-2021

When going through the history of stand-up comedy these days, you will probably hear the name Mort Sahl brought up, probably in passing. Pryor and Carlin seem to dominate the conversation when traveling back through the decades in comedy (and you'll probably have some discourse about Lenny Bruce as well).
Vulture

Legendary Comedian Mort Sahl Is Dead at 94

Mort Sahl, the stand-up comedian whose political satire and intimate, conversational approach set American comedy on a new course in the 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 94 in Mill Valley, California. The New York Times confirmed the news from a friend of his who was "helping oversee his affairs." Sahl was born in 1927 in Quebec and began his stand-up career after dropping out of a master's program at the University of Southern California in 1950. Sahl got his start performing weekly gigs in San Francisco before breaking out to national acclaim through appearances in New York and Los Angeles clubs and the release of his 1958 comedy album, The Future Lies Ahead. Three years prior, he recorded what the Library of Congress cites as "the earliest example of modern stand-up comedy on record." At the height of his fame, Sahl appeared on the cover of Time and worked as a joke writer for John F. Kennedy's 1960 presidential campaign. His ripped-from-the-headlines political humor has been said to influence comedians ranging from Lenny Bruce to John Cleese. During his storied career, Sahl released numerous comedy albums and appeared in a run of films; his final role was in the Jerry Lewis film Max Rose in 2016.
New Haven Register

Mort Sahl, Incisive Stand-Up Comic, Dead at 94

Mort Sahl, the incisive standup comic who called out hypocrisy as he addressed politics and social issues and served as a trailblazer for future generations in the comedy world, died on Tuesday in Mill Valley, California. He was 94. The New York Times confirmed his death with his friend, Lucy Mercer.
Forward

For Mort Sahl, being Jewish meant being part of the opposition

The American Jewish standup comedian Mort Sahl, who died Oct. 26 at age 94, provided spontaneous garrulity that first galvanized audiences during the tight-lipped Eisenhower era. At a time when Senator Joseph McCarthy dominated Washington, D.C. politics, Sahl represented free speech. The English Jewish author Jonathan Miller opined that Sahl...
Paste Magazine

In Memory of Mort Sahl, Master Satirist

If it's true that inside every cynic beats the heart of a disappointed idealist, then that pretty much perfectly describes groundbreaking satirist Mort Sahl, who passed away on Oct. 26 at 94 years old. Mort's work was totally of its time and yet his impact on comedy can be felt to this day in a way that few others could claim. And it was my great honor to have occasional access to his restless and rebellious brain.
TheDailyBeast

Mort Sahl, Comedy Legend Who Revolutionized Stand-Up, Dies at 94

Mort Sahl, whose comedy career spanned the second half of the 20th century and influenced a generation of comedians, died Tuesday at his home in Mill Valley, California. He was 94. Sahl is credited with creating the "earliest example of modern stand-up comedy on record," as the Library of Congress describes his first album, 1955's At Sunset. The citation in the library reads, "No comedian before Mort Sahl had ventured very far from the clownish mother-in-law joke or other such vaudevillian patter. Sahl broke new ground performing stand-up in a quick, literary way, molded in part by the rhythms of jazz and poetry of San Francisco." In addition to performing across the country, often to audiences of his fellow celebrities, Sahl starred in films, hosted the Oscars, and wrote jokes for John F. Kennedy's campaign.
The Hollywood Reporter

Mort Sahl, Caustic Stand-Up Comic of the 1950s, Dies at 94

Mort Sahl, the caustic, kinetic stand-up comedian of the late 1950s and early '60s whose unflinching bipartisan barbs defined political satire for a generation of Americans, has died. He was 94. Sahl, described as "Will Rogers with fangs" by Time on Aug. 15, 1960, when he made history as the first stand-up to be featured on the magazine's cover, died Tuesday at his home in Mill Valley, California, his friend told The New York Times. Starting with his first performance in 1953 at the famed hungry i nightclub in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, Sahl fearlessly ridiculed every U.S. president from Dwight D....
An appreciation: Mort Sahl is the father of modern comedy

CHICAGO — His name largely faded from headlines and nightclub marquees, Mort Sahl was arguably the most influential comic of his generation. Sahl died Tuesday from what friends called "old age." He was 94 years old and had for many years been living in Mill Valley, California, north of San Francisco. He was in residence at the Throckmorton Theatre there, where he performed when not on the road.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
Distractify

'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife of Nearly 20 Years Keep a Low Profile

In Episode 1 of the spinoff CSI: Vegas, audiences got a quick glimpse of Gil Grissom (William Petersen). William starred in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and now the 68-year-old is reprising his role and reuniting with his onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Throughout their relationship in the series, Grissom and Sidle had their fair share of ups and downs. At the beginning of their romance, they were dating secretly, then they got married and later separated.
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
