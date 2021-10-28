CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a...

www.timesdaily.com

Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#New Delhi#Ap
newsy.com

U.S. Military Trainers In Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions With China

Taiwan's defense minister said Thursday that the island must defend itself and not depend entirely on others for help if China were to launch an attack, even as Taiwan's president said she had faith the U.S. would defend it. “The country must rely on itself, and if any friends or...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

India ramps up Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes

On the winding road up to India's Himalayan frontier is a postcard view of gushing streams and tranquil lakes -- punctuated occasionally by the sight of artillery barrels and military bunkers. Nearby military outposts can be cut off from the outside world for entire weeks in the winter.
INDIA
Daily Mail

Revealed: China 'has tested TWO hypersonic orbital nukes capable of breaching missile defences' as panicked analysts say it 'defies the laws of physics' and is unlike any weapon the US has

China carried out a second test of what is believed to be a hypersonic orbital missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead earlier this year, intelligence sources have claimed. The new test is believed to have taken place on August 13 and involved a similar 'hypersonic glide vehicle' to one...
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

India test fires Agni-V missile, having a range of 5000 km

India successfully test fired the Agni-V missile on 27 October. The successful launch of the Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile, was carried out at approximately 1950 hrs. from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. Highlights. India successfully launches the Agni-V missile. This missile is capable of striking target up to 5,000 kilometres. The...
INDIA
New York Post

Taiwan’s president confirms US troop presence amid tensions with China

US troops are training with Taiwanese soldiers on the island, in an effort to increase defense capability amid China’s escalating military provocations, Taiwan’s president has confirmed. ​”We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability,” Tsai ​Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN...
FOREIGN POLICY
bulletin-news.com

China, US, Russia Join Asia Summit Amid Regional Tensions

President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will participate in a video conference with 18 Asia-Pacific nations on Wednesday, in a region where world powers have sparred over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights, and Beijing’s more aggressive activities in disputed areas. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also appear at...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Greening deserts: India powers renewable ambitions with solar push

As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse. Proponents point to Bhadla Solar Park, one of the largest in the world, as an example of how innovation, technology, and public and private finance can drive swift change. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC7 Chicago

Talks over Iran's nuclear program scheduled to resume Nov. 29 amid high tensions

Negotiations over Iran's nuclear program will resume on Nov. 29, Iran's top negotiator and the European Union's senior diplomat coordinating previous rounds announced Wednesday. The announcement comes amid high tensions over Tehran's growing nuclear stockpile and advancing capabilities, with pressure growing on President Joe Biden to consider a "Plan B."
MIDDLE EAST
milwaukeesun.com

US senator submits bill to boost Taiwan's military capabilities amid China tensions

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): Amid Beijing's growing military aggression, a US senator has introduced the Arm Taiwan Act of 2021 to strengthen Taiwan's defences against a possible Chinese invasion. The legislation calls for allocating USD 3 billion annually for a new Taiwan Security Assistance Initiative to accelerate Taiwan's deployment...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

Japan labor leader vows to fight for stable, better work

TOKYO (AP) — The head of Japan’s largest labor federation says she is determined to listen to the voices of all workers in fighting for better wages and conditions. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

China expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated: Pentagon

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States, the Pentagon said in a report published Wednesday. China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, according to the report. The People's Republic of China (PRC) "is investing in, and expanding, the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces. The assessment came in the US Department of Defense's annual report to Congress on Chinese military developments.
POLITICS

