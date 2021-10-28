Airbus raises targets, rejigs near-term production goals

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO