Airbus raises targets, rejigs near-term production goals

German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe s biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday.The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase.Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency, which were up 14.9%. Domestic orders dropped 5.9%, and those from elsewhere in the eurozone fell 7.3%.For the third quarter as...
Comments / 0