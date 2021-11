At the Trenton-Wesclin Class A sectional cross country meet, Pope County’s super sophomore Ahry Comer turned in a lightning-like time of 18:30.4 to capture the individual title and send her off to Peoria’s Detweiller Park for this Saturday’s Class A Championship. Good luck young lady! Massac County’s Ella Stephens capped off her career with a solid finish. Stephens finished right in the middle of the 138 runner field at 69th. Not bad for her first campaign as a harrier Congrats Ella.

MASSAC COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO