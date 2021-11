The Flambeau Falcons were in Phillips this past Saturday for the WIAA Division 3 cross country sectional with three girls and four boys in competition. It was Kristen Lawton leading the way as she qualified for the state meet with a sixth place finish in a time of 21:54. Kristen is making her third appearance in four years as she looks to cap her cross-country career off this Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

9 DAYS AGO