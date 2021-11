The Park View High School varsity volleyball team captured four wins on the court last week to improve to 11-5 overall and 11-3 in the Tri-Rivers District. The Lady Dragons were scheduled to play on the road at Windsor HS on Monday night in their regular season finale. With a win, Park View would travel for a second straight night to play at Windsor in a district tournament semifinal contest on Tuesday. With a loss, Park View would play at Southampton HS on Tuesday in a semifinal contest. The tournament championship game is scheduled for Wednesday night at the highest seed.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO