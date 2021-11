Nothing brings back memories of autumn when I was a child the way that Grandma Jenny’s fried pumpkin does. The flavor — it was just outstanding!. Grandma would cut the pumpkin into slices (following the natural ridges) and remove the rind. She would put vegetable oil in the pan, add the pumpkin slices, and patiently stand at the stove with her free hand on her hip while the pumpkin fried. Because the slices were thick, she kept the heat low so they’d cook all the way through.

