Los Angeles, CA

Police seek hit-and-run driver who left scooter rider seriously injured

By City News Staff
 7 days ago
A woman riding an electric scooter in downtown Los Angeles was severely injured Wednesday when she was hit by a compact car whose driver fled the scene.

The woman was riding the scooter against traffic in the one-way eastbound lanes of West Fourth Street, just past South Main Street, about 1:10 p.m. when an eastbound 2020 Chevrolet Spark struck her head-on, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The woman was launched into the air and landed head first on the sidewalk. The driver of the Chevrolet got out of the vehicle following the collision and fled the scene.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and took the woman to a hospital with serious injuries. She was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators later determined the Spark that struck the woman was reported stolen out of the LAPD Wilshire Division area.

The driver who fled was described as a 20- to 25-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 175 pounds with a tattoo of unknown writing on the right side of his chest. He was last seen wearing gray pants with a possible camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call LAPD Central Traffic Investigator Diaz at 213-833-3713 or 36160@lapd.online. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be made to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

