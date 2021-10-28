CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Michael B. Jordan Teams With Artist Blue on Coach Capsule

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP6Qn_0cf0rR8500

Click here to read the full article.

Michael B. Jordan has turned to an old friend to work with him on his second capsule collection with Coach .

The actor and men’s wear ambassador for the brand has partnered with L.A.-based artist and painter, Blue the Great, on a special limited-edition collection of ready-to-wear, footwear, bags and accessories for spring.

More from WWD

The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection uses the brand’s heritage as the launching point to spotlight the importance of collaboration and friendship.

The genderless sportswear and streetwear takes its cues from both Jordan’s style and Blue’s artwork. It features both Coach’s Signature and Rexy models, updated with Blue’s trademark mummy-wrapped art. The capsule also features a tote crafted from 100 percent recycled materials.

Jordan told WWD that he met Blue through some mutual friends and they hit it off. “I’ve always been a fan of his artwork, but I got an opportunity to meet him years ago,” he said. “We’ve always been super cool. We’ve kicked it. He DJs a bunch at the house or wherever we are. We’ve always wanted to support one another.”

Ditto for the artists in the community, whether that’s “acting, music, some form of entertainment, or cooking — whatever it is,” Jordan said. “We all like to get together and see how we can support one another. The fact we can collab with Coach and take his artwork and the fashion pieces and do this collab together is the perfect example of building with your friends and turning that personal relationship into business in a successful way. [This is] what it looks like when it’s done the right way.”

Jordan said the process for this collection, where they worked with Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers, was “super collaborative. The first time I got a chance to design with Stuart was a learning process. To take the ideas I had and incorporate them into pieces that I love wearing — hoodies, backpacks, stuff of that nature. I thought that was pretty cool. One of the biggest things I’ve learned since our first collaboration is that there is no right way to do it, as long as you’re passionate and care about it. You have to take risks and swings. Sometimes more times than not, they pay off.”

He said one of his favorite pieces in this capsule is the zip-up switch hoodie in gray, blue and brown. In fact, he liked it so much, he’s wearing it in the campaign images. “The mixture I thought was pretty fly,” he said. In addition, he’s partial to the “bolder pieces” that can be “mixed and matched with other things that you want to assemble your outfit with. You can just go head-to-toe from the collection. That works as well. I love the mummified C. I think that’s super dope. I gave Rexy a makeover which I thought was pretty cool, too. The pops of color, I think really work with this collab.”

Blue said that he’s “been doing the mummy motif since the beginning of my painting career which is eight years ago. It’s something I’ve been having fun with, building a signature identity with paint.” And as soon as he got a call about the collaboration with Coach, he knew he wanted the final result to represent the best of both. And for him, “I knew it would be something with mummies.”

Like Jordan, he also has some favorite pieces from the collection. “I like the duffle a lot and I like the pullover. My favorite thing is actually one of the women’s bags, the brown satchel. I like how the mummy looks on the C looks across the board.”

To introduce the collection, Coach will release a campaign photographed by frequent Coach collaborator Shaniqwa Jarvis. It will feature portraits of Jordan and Blue alongside beauty and lifestyle influencers Khat and Frank Brim and artist Tori Kirihara in an “open door” art gallery, which is positioned as a place for collaboration and connection.

“We had worked with Blue as part of our spring 2021 campaign, so I was excited to partner with him and Michael on this special collection,” said Vevers. “Mike and Blue have a great friendship, grounded in mutual respect for each other’s artistic approach. The combination brought originality, dimension and significance to this collection.”

This marks the second capsule that Jordan has done with Coach. The first, in 2019, was inspired by Naruto, a Japanese anime adventure series. Blue has collaborated with The Hundreds and Air Jordan in the past.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach ‘Give a Little Love’ Holiday Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Coach is bringing together a large group of celebrities for its holiday campaign. The fashion brand has tapped Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Barbie Ferreira and others to star in its “Give a Little Love” holiday campaign, which features images of the stars with their loved ones celebrating the holidays and modeling the Coach Studio bag.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyThe Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks of All TimePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign Lopez, a Coach global ambassador since 2019, appears in the campaign standing on a snow-filled New York...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

KNC Beauty, Champion Co-design Capsule Line

Click here to read the full article. KNC Beauty’s fashion ties continue to grow with a new Champion partnership. Kristen Noel Crawley and her beauty brand have co-designed Champion’s most size-inclusive capsule collection to date. The offerings span hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, bike shorts, leggings and T-shirts, with prices ranging from $35 to $70.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes Champion x KNC Beauty will be available on Nov. 6 at Complex Con, which Crawley will host for the first time. The capsule will officially launch on Nov. 17...
RETAIL
WWD

Veja Releases Final Collab With Rick Owens

Click here to read the full article. They say all good things must come to an end, and such is the case for sustainable sneaker brand Veja, who is releasing its fifth and final collaborative release with designer Rick Owens. The partnership initially launched in September 2019. The final release introduces a newly designed iteration of Veja’s Marlin sneaker, which adopts Owens’ aesthetic while keeping its technical facet. The are also new tones for the hiking style, which makes a comeback as a lifestyle outdoor-inspired shoe in Black, Dust and Honey colorways. More from WWDAll the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Iberian

Lori Harvey: Michael B. Jordan's skin is thriving

Michael B. Jordan's "skin is thriving" after getting skincare advice from Lori Harvey. The 24-year-old model - who went public with her romance with the 'Black Panther' star in January - inspired her beau to start his own skincare regimen, and he's been glowing ever since. Lori - who has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MovieWeb

Michael B. Jordan's Val Zod Project Moves Forward with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Writers

It looks like Michael B. Jordan's planned Superman project at HBO Max is moving forward. After previous reports that Jordan had teamed up with WarnerMedia to develop a new live-action project based on the Val Zod incarnation of Superman, Deadline now reports that Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters have just signed on to write the script. The new recently penned the screenplay for the upcoming sequel Transformers: Rise of the Beasts for Paramount Pictures, which just wrapped filming.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Capsule#L A Based Artist#Wwd Coach Nyfw#Rexy
NewsOne

Serena Williams And Michael B. Jordan Team Up With VC Firm To Lead HBCU Entrepreneurship Initiative

Tennis powerhouse Serena Williams and actor Michael B. Jordan have individually led impactful initiatives that sit at the intersection of sports, entertainment and activism, and now the two stars are joining forces to empower the next generation of HBCU innovators. According to AfroTech, Williams and Jordan have teamed up with the venture capital firm MaC VC for the creation of a project designed to support students and alumni at historically Black colleges and universities who are charting paths in entrepreneurship.
TENNIS
SFGate

Michael B. Jordan's Val Zod Series at HBO Max Finds Its Writers

Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are now set to write the project, which will focus on Val Zod, the second DC character to take up the mantle of Superman. Val is a Black Kryptonian who found his way to Earth and eventually uses his powers to fight evil, including a brainwashed Superman at one point in the comics.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Michael B. Jordan Is Taking an 'Intimate' Approach to 'Creed 3,' Says Jonathan Majors

Creed star Michael B. Jordan is doing “something different” with the upcoming third installment in the franchise, Jonathan Majors said in a recent interview with NME. Jordan has starred as Adonis Creed in the Rocky film spin-off series, Creed, which first landed as the seventh Rocky film to be created, since 2015. The first film followed Creed’s entrance into the realm of lightweight boxing, while the second movie saw the titular character fight against the son of Ivan Drago, who killed Creed’s father, Apollo.
MOVIES
Footwear News

See Pete Davidson Wearing Some of the Most Popular Sneakers Through the Years

Pete Davidson is most known for being a regular on “Saturday Night Live” as well as appearances on MTV’s “Wild N’ Out.” And the comedian boasts a style that’s as loud as his personality. Davidson’s clothes are always full of color, have lots of prints and even raunchy quotes printed across them. But the entertainer’s sneaker game is what catches people’s attention. His footwear typically features bright colors and graphics. Often his choice of sneaker isn’t cohesive with his choice of clothing, but that’s what makes it his signature look. Davidson’s sneaker collection has a broad range of brands from Kanye West’s...
APPAREL
rnbcincy.com

Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Style goddess Lori Harvey knows what it takes to create a perfect fashion moment. The model and entrepreneur stepped out for a night on the town in a beige plaid 3-piece skirt suit. With her hair up, face beat to perfection, and her tiny white handbag in tow, Lori slayed the streets of LA effortlessly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Steve Harvey Trolled For Dressing In Leather Pants & Bright Blue Jacket In New Photo

The internet has hilariously reacted to a new photo of Steve Harvey looking suave in a pair of black leather pants, a turtleneck, and a cobalt blue jacket. Fans have declared Steve Harvey is in his “fashion influencer era” after he shared a photo of himself in leather pants. The TV personality, 64, has surprised followers by seemingly upping his fashion game in recent months, ditching the classic suits he usually wears on Family Feud in favor of bold, colorful ensembles. On October 13, he posted a pic of himself in leather pants, a cobalt blue jacket and chunky black boots. Steve also donned a black turtleneck as he looked off wistfully into the distance, leading many to compare him to a cartoon character.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Regina King Goes Retro in Dior & Combat Boots for ‘Colin in Black & White’ Netflix Premiere

Regina King stopped by the Los Angeles premiere of “Colin in Black & White” on Thursday evening. The 50-year old actress supported Netflix’s new docudrama, which was created by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick about his life experiences that led him to become an activist, in a retro-inspired Dior look. She paired a black and gray cotton drill jacket ($4,900) and a matching, midi-length skirt ($6,100) that’s a signature silhouette of the French fashion house from the ’40s, with a black tube top underneath. King topped off the high-fashion outfit with a “D-Dream” black lambskin beret that’s also being sold on Dior’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy