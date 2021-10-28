Tornado leaves behind damage in the city of Vidor and leaves residents without power

Washington — The Biden administration is implementing a new emergency standard for businesses with at least 100 employees to either mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers or require weekly testing, the White House said Thursday. The new mandate — called an "emergency temporary standard"— was requested by President Biden in...
Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
Loved ones of a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman have been left emotionally paralyzed since she was killed, allegedly by a drunken pro football player who slammed into the back of her car. Tina Tintor, who died early Tuesday in a fiery wreck involving now-former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two suspected drug dealers were killed Thursday in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Puerto Morelos, after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling to hide. The shootings were the latest chapter in drug gang violence that has...
The NBA has hired a law firm to investigate the conduct of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after a new report accused him of racism, sexism and fostering a hostile work environment, a league spokesman announced Thursday. Sarver and the Suns have denied the allegations. "The allegations contained in today's...
A federal judge on Thursday seemed skeptical of former President Trump 's bid to block the Biden administration from complying with an expansive document request from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan grilled one of Trump's attorneys during a hearing on efforts to hold back...
