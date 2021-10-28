Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition to Make U.S. Debut During Design Miami and Art Basel at SuperBlue

Click here to read the full article.

Dior will unveil its Medallion Chair Exhibition in the U.S. for the first time during Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach at SuperBlue, the newly opened arts center. The Medallion Chair, a symbol of Louis XVI style, was selected by Christian Dior as the seating for his fashion shows upon founding the house of Dior. Today, the chair has been reinterpreted by a selection of international artists: Sam Baron, Nacho Carbonell, Pierre Charpin, Dimorestudio, Martino Gamper, Constance Guisset, India Mahdavi, Nendo, Joy de Rohan Chabot, Linde Freya Tangelder, Atang Tshikare, Seungjin Yang, Ma Yansong, Jinyeong Yeon, Tokujin Yoshioka and Pierre Yovanovitch. The group of artists has had their works shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

SuperBlue, where the chair exhibition will be on display to the public Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, is across the street from where Dior showed the men’s collection in December 2019. The experiential art space opened earlier this year and is focused on “supporting artists in realizing their most ambitious visions and engaging audiences with experiential art,” the museum said.