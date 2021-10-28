CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition to Make U.S. Debut During Design Miami and Art Basel at SuperBlue

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379GgJ_0cf0qrv400

Click here to read the full article.

Dior will unveil its Medallion Chair Exhibition in the U.S. for the first time during Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach at SuperBlue, the newly opened arts center. The Medallion Chair, a symbol of Louis XVI style, was selected by Christian Dior as the seating for his fashion shows upon founding the house of Dior. Today, the chair has been reinterpreted by a selection of international artists: Sam Baron, Nacho Carbonell, Pierre Charpin, Dimorestudio, Martino Gamper, Constance Guisset, India Mahdavi, Nendo, Joy de Rohan Chabot, Linde Freya Tangelder, Atang Tshikare, Seungjin Yang, Ma Yansong, Jinyeong Yeon, Tokujin Yoshioka and Pierre Yovanovitch. The group of artists has had their works shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

SuperBlue, where the chair exhibition will be on display to the public Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, is across the street from where Dior showed the men’s collection in December 2019. The experiential art space opened earlier this year and is focused on “supporting artists in realizing their most ambitious visions and engaging audiences with experiential art,” the museum said.

More from WWD

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

Es Devlin Will Unveil ‘Five Echoes’ Commission in Miami in Honor of Chanel No.5

Click here to read the full article. Es Devlin is unveiling a new large-scale project in Miami’s Design District to mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5. The fashion house commissioned Devlin to create the new installation, “Five Echoes,” which will open during Miami Art Week. The artist — known for her large-scale theatrical installation work, including the set for “The Lehman Trilogy,” and working with artists including Kanye, Lady Gaga and Rihanna— was commissioned by Chanel to create an installation in celebration of its iconic fragrance.More from WWDArt Basel Miami Beach 2019: Chloé Hosts Dinner at The Bass Museum for...
DESIGN
WWD

London’s Machine-A Unveils Vintage Retail Project Machine-B With Byronesque

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Fashion boutique Machine-A is partnering with Byronesque, an e-commerce brand that specializes in contemporary vintage clothes, on a vintage-focused retail concept called Machine-B. Launching on Nov. 4, it will feature a curated selection of around 80 vintage pieces sourced by Byronesque from Rick Owens between 2002 to 2013, Maison Martin Margiela between 1988 to 2008, Raf Simons between 1998 to 2008, As Four between 1999 to 2005 and Gareth Pugh between 2006 to 2015. These will go on sale alongside the seasonal offerings from emerging and established designers inside the store.More from WWDDelivering...
RETAIL
WWD

A Ballet Costume Designer on the Rise

Click here to read the full article. Lauren Starobin was still enrolled in college earlier this year when her big break came. In in the heat of lockdown, Starobin — a former dancer — was called with 72 hours notice to create costumes for some of ballet’s best-known talents. And in the months since, Starobin has been steadily churning out modernist designs for some of ballet’s blue-chip choreographers and dance festivals.More from WWDIris Apfel, Whoopi Goldberg Attend 25th Annual ACE AwardsOver the Moon x Brock Collection Bridal Spring 2022Backstage at Gucci RTW Spring 2022 Contemporary designers dedicated to dance costumes are few...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Artist Brendan Murphy’s ‘Frozen With Desire’ Sculpture Lands in the Vault at Saks

Click here to read the full article. The Vault at Saks Fifth Avenue is welcoming 517 carats worth of diamonds, in the form of a spaceman. On Thursday, artist Brendan Murphy will introduce his newest sculpture, “Frozen With Desire” to the retailer’s fine jewelry and watch department. The piece, which stands at 42 inches, is one of the most diamond-intensive artworks in existence, incorporating more than 6,200 diamonds set in platinum. Murphy collaborated with South African artist Johnathan Schultz, who contributed his expertise working with diamonds and precious metals. The piece is also embellished with inspirational words and phrases, scrawled across...
DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
New York State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Entertainment
WWD

Ginori 1735 Turned Imperfect Dinnerware Into Works of Art

Click here to read the full article. Upcycling is coming to some very fancy dinner parties. Luxury tableware brand Ginori 1735 conscripted nine creatives to give a new life to its stock of “decommisioned items” that did not fully meet its steep quality requirements due to tiny scratches or imperceptible wobbles in volume.More from WWDFront Row at Gucci Love Parade ShowAll the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.PJ Tucker Gets Ready for the Met Ball in Gucci The Florence-based maker has built up quite a stock of ever-so-slightly imperfect plates, bowls, tureens and teapots and handed over these blank...
DESIGN
WWD

A Closer Look at the Fashion During the ‘Eternals’ Press Tour

Click here to read the full article. The “Eternals” press tour has seen several high-fashion moments from the global premieres and events that have taken place over the last few weeks. The film’s star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, among others, have taken part in the film’s press tour in several standout looks from design houses like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Balmain and others.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai Jolie, for one, has had a breakout style moment during the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hermès Opens Pop-up Gym Experience in Brooklyn

Against all likelihood, Hermès has headed for Brooklyn to open something of a branded jungle gym. The French house has opened an installation in Williamsburg called HermèsFit. Forget working out with therabands and stainless steel weights, though. Through Sunday, fans and customers can book special exercise experiences featuring Hermès scarves, which have been applied to boxing bags and inspired new yoga sequences. Those with more of a taste for jewelry can participate in a “kickboxing with bracelets” class that incorporate Hermès’ classic enamel Clic Clac bangle designs.
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Fashion Trust Arabia Names Winners in First Live Event Since Pandemic

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It was a long time coming. After months of pivoting, rescheduling and devising alternative formats, Fashion Trust Arabia hosted its third annual FTA Prize on Wednesday night at the National Museum in Doha, Qatar, as a live event — the first since the pandemic began.More from WWDAll the Celebrities Performing at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2021 ShowLouis Vuitton Men's Spring 2021 in TokyoEat, Watch, Wander and Work Out at All the New London Hotspots The jury for the 2021 prize, which aims to support up-and-coming and established fashion designers in the region, included...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tokujin Yoshioka
Person
Superblue
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Jurnee Smollett
WWD

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Ann Demeulemeester is the special guest at the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, which will run from Jan. 11 to 13 at Fortezza da Basso in Florence. The Belgian brand will host an event at former railway plant Stazione Leopolda on Jan. 12, celebrating 40 years of the label, which was acquired by Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli last year.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022A Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionPitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men's Street Style “We are honored to retrace in Florence a story that began in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Drone Displays Are Part of Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren is in the holiday spirit. The company is introducing a new global campaign today designed to celebrate a return to festive dressing.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged Performance The campaign, which features the holiday collection for men, women and children, will be featured online and in stores, the latter of which will share the message through everything from specialized regional events to pop-up hospitality offerings. This month, Ralph Lauren will host a series of holiday-themed drone light shows in select...
BUSINESS
WWD

KNC Beauty, Champion Co-design Capsule Line

Click here to read the full article. KNC Beauty’s fashion ties continue to grow with a new Champion partnership. Kristen Noel Crawley and her beauty brand have co-designed Champion’s most size-inclusive capsule collection to date. The offerings span hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, bike shorts, leggings and T-shirts, with prices ranging from $35 to $70.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes Champion x KNC Beauty will be available on Nov. 6 at Complex Con, which Crawley will host for the first time. The capsule will officially launch on Nov. 17...
RETAIL
WWD

Hervé by Hervé Léger Takes on the Athleisure Category

Click here to read the full article. Hervé Léger has introduced a new athleisure collection for resort called Hervé by Hervé Léger with the aim of courting a younger customer. Embodying a casual aesthetic with active-inspired offerings, the collection pays homage to Léger’s signature bandage design element.More from WWDIris Apfel, Whoopi Goldberg Attend 25th Annual ACE AwardsOver the Moon x Brock Collection Bridal Spring 2022Backstage at Gucci RTW Spring 2022 Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director of Hervé Léger, explained that Hervé Léger’s signature collection actually dresses girls from 14 to 70 years old. “Our clients have the widest [age] range. The idea...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel Miami#Make U S Debut#Design Miami#The Medallion Chair#Albert Museum#Wwd Jurnee Smollett
WWD

Zegna Lab, a New Retail Concept, Opens in SoHo

Click here to read the full article. Ermenegildo Zegna unveiled a new retail concept in New York City on Tuesday. Called Zegna Lab, the 570-square-foot space in SoHo is designed to provide an interactive experience that will change on a monthly basis. The store, at 265 Lafayette Street between Prince and Spring Streets, will highlight special collections, launches, capsules and exclusive products. For the opening, it offers the Zegna Icons collection including the overshirt, Triple Stitch sneaker and an array of knitwear from the fall 2021 collection.More from WWDErmenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2022Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall 2021Backstage at Ermenegildo Zegna Men's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Pat Cleveland Walks First L.A. Runway Show for Julia Clancey

Pat Cleveland walked her first Los Angeles runway Wednesday night at Kornit Fashion Week. She brought her signature freestyle dance-walk to designer Julia Clancey’s disco fever resortwear show at the Pacific Stock Exchange in downtown L.A., wearing a sequin-embellished caftan made using Kornit’s digital printing machines. “Julia is a delight....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Bibhu Mohapatra Designs Opera Costumes for ‘Come Home: A Celebration of Return’

Click here to read the full article. Bibhu Mohapatra has created costumes for the Washington National Opera’s performance of “Come Home: A Celebration of Return,” which will debut Nov. 6. The opera will hold four performances at the Kennedy Center with themes highlighting liberty and idealism, and will pay tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was a longtime fan of the opera. Singers will perform selections from many of Ginsberg’s favorite operas, capped off with a special tribute video narrated by NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg. The event marks the reopening of the Kennedy Center after being closed during...
PERFORMING ARTS
WWD

15 Latine Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Know

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to diversity efforts, influencers are helping fashion and beauty companies move the needle forward. Greater representation of Latine talent is key as companies commit to working with influencers of all racial backgrounds. Already, some influencers say, progress has been made.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes “We’ve come far,” said Pam Arias, who has worked with luxury brands such as Chanel, Cartier, Chopard and Tom Ford Beauty. “There’s definitely more representation these days because now, people are being...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WWD

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand

MILAN — Chiara Ferragni can cross out the beauty from the list of the product categories missing from her namesake brand. On Thursday, the multihyphenate entrepreneur shared with her 25.4 million Instagram followers that she is launching the first makeup collection under her banner, which will be exclusively available at the Douglas perfumery chain in Italy, Spain and Portugal, as well as at the online stores of both her brand and the retailer.
MAKEUP
WWD

Veja Releases Final Collab With Rick Owens

Click here to read the full article. They say all good things must come to an end, and such is the case for sustainable sneaker brand Veja, who is releasing its fifth and final collaborative release with designer Rick Owens. The partnership initially launched in September 2019. The final release introduces a newly designed iteration of Veja’s Marlin sneaker, which adopts Owens’ aesthetic while keeping its technical facet. The are also new tones for the hiking style, which makes a comeback as a lifestyle outdoor-inspired shoe in Black, Dust and Honey colorways. More from WWDAll the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gal Gadot Wears Loewe at ‘Red Notice’ Film Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Gal Gadot is giving a nod to her new film “Red Notice” at the Los Angeles premiere with her red carpet look. The actress chose a red sequined dress with a ruffle detail from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection for the film premiere Wednesday night. She added more shimmer to the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book collection, wearing platinum earrings with more than 15 carats of diamonds and a platinum bracelet with blue tourmalines. The look was styled by Gadot’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Europe

Stella McCartney Joins Paris Fashion Week Calendar With a Live Show. The designer will show on Oct. 4. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy