Morgan County schools preparing students with career development course

PRICEVILLE — Eighth grade students in Morgan County Schools are taking a course this academic year called Career Preparedness, which focuses on career development, financial literacy and technology.

Students at Priceville Junior High School are welcoming a horticulturist and others to speak with them in their gymnasium.

“We had (state Rep.) Parker Moore visit last Thursday, and he spoke with students about his role in government affairs,” said Principal Ashley McCulloch. “On Nov. 4, Matt Pilkington from Stonehedge Nursery is coming to speak about horticulture and associated careers.

The students aren't just hearing about careers from a teacher.

Lee Walker, who teaches Career Preparedness A and eighth grade world history, said, “We can actually go outside of the classroom and bring in individuals from the workforce and have students learn about it directly from the source."

Walker and Ashley Kusman, a computer science teacher, both teach the course for one period each day.

“Even though most of our students are undecided about what careers they want to pursue, a lot of them are interested in technology-based professions,” Kusman said.

Walker and Kusman want students to take the research and computer science skills that they learn in the classroom and apply them to the workforce and to see the broad range of fields that they can enter with those skill sets.

As part of the course, Morgan County eighth grade students attended the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Endless Opportunities event on Oct. 13 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.

More than 30 industries were there to engage students in activities that explained how careers in each area are developed and how to prepare for each field of study.

“That event at Ingalls Harbor was definitely a bonus for what we’re teaching,” Walker said.

McCulloch said that the class was first offered at Priceville last year, but because of the pandemic, it was postponed until this year.

In addition to learning about different companies and occupations, Career Preparedness educates students about the digital world.

“The course content ranges from college and career preparation to computer literacy skills to ways to manage personal finances and reduce personal risk,” said Monica Doherty, career coach for Morgan County Schools.

McCulloch wants her educators to stress the importance of avoiding plagiarism and how to conduct oneself while using social media apps.

“We want students to understand the importance of the digital footprints they leave behind with the content they put out there while using social media,” McCulloch said.

Career Preparedness B teaches students about finances and budgeting, saving and investing, credit and debt, and financial institutions.

"They also set personal career goals and update their employment portfolios in preparation for post-secondary pursuits (in Career Preparedness B)," Doherty said.

Both Career Preparedness A and B amount to one credit together.