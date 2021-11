The way I view the Black Death in the wake of COVID-19 is quite different than how I viewed it in the past. In the before times, I guess I envisioned it as some faraway event that happened due to the lack of progress in medical science; surely, a pandemic wouldn’t be too hard to quell in this day and age? Silly, naïve, unimaginative me — how blissfully unaware I once was! Of course, the Black Death was far more deadly than COVID-19 (an estimated 75 – 200 million vs. a confirmed 5 million), and I count my lucky stars that treatment features far fewer leeches, but to think that modern times could be horrifically connected to what was once discussed as a devastating relic of the past is pretty humbling.

