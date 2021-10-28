CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off its east coast amid rising border tensions with China. The successful launch on Wednesday was in line with “India’s policy to have credible minimum deterrence...

