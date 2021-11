Let this tragedy change the industry. Otherwise, what are we doing?. As we reported last week, there was a tragic shooting death on the set of the movie Rust. The ramifications of this are both professional and personal. There will be lawsuits to come and hopefully industry-wide change. But right now, details are still coming in. And people are taking matters into their own hands. A petition to ban real guns on film on change.org now has 25,000 signatures and counting.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO