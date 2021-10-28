Squid Game Giant Doll #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Happy voting day – Election day is still a paid day off for employees at Adafruit. Over the years Adafruit has added paid time off for charity, great benefits for all employees (not just for the “executives”!), a mother’s room, transit benefits, a great 401k for all, training & education, promotions from within, raises, bonuses, live/work balance, remote work, flexible schedules … everything and anything we can do, and can afford, as we’ve grown to over 100+ people in NYC, making open-source electronics. We are a USA, Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE), and manufacturer. We hope to always be able to do more. Thank you team for making it possible to do this each year, and if you work at a company or manage/run one, paid day off for voting is a something to consider, we made it work, and more can probably make it work too.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO