Computer Science

Squid Game Giant Doll #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4981338. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don't forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Dynamic Symmetry in Quantum Systems

To induce and observe such dynamical symmetry, the MIT team first initialized the system using a laser pulse. Then they directed various selected frequencies of microwave radiation at it and let it evolve, allowing it to absorb and emit the energy. “What’s amazing is that when you add such driving, it can exhibit some very fancy phenomena,” Li says. “It will have some periodic shake.” Finally, they shot another laser pulse at it and measured the visible light that it fluoresced, in order to measure its state. The measurement was only a snapshot, so they repeated the experiment many times to piece together a kind of flip book that characterized its behavior across time.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s trusty stencil machine, doing what it loves to do best 💕 #ManufacturingMonday

Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Pikachu Super Pop Up Towel Hanger #3DPrinting #3DThursday

DesktopInventions shared this project on Thingiverse!. A cool towel or coat hanger that has a cute pikachu that pops up out of the box when used! I made this idea for fun. Enjoy!. Can be printed on standard 3D printer, some painting or coloring recommended!. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4915741.
PETS
adafruit.com

Real working Squid Game Doll

Even though I could not finish Squid Game (too intense!!), there's not denying this is a totally awesome project via.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NYC Halloween Parade 2021! @adafruit #HappyHalloween

NYC Halloween Parade 2021! @adafruit #HappyHalloween. The annual NYC Halloween Parade creepy-crawled down Sixth Avenue on Sunday, and, of course, we didn't miss it! Check out these highlights of our favorite getups, costumes, and cosplay!.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Star Trek Discovery Communicator Remix #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Here is a remix of the awesome Discovery communicator kit designed by mooslug. I love how the model is accurate so I wanted to make it as a static prop without electronics. I solidified the body and made the flip-up hinge mechanism printable and no screws are needed. The lid was split up in layers so it can be printed flat without having unsightly under-sides from using supports. There are tiny little pegs that can be used to align the lid’s layers–use a tweezer to insert them. The original unsplit lid is there too. I added pegs and notches to help align the face panels and trimmings. I printed the back cover upright.
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

STEMMA Sunday – I2C QT Slide Potentiometer with NeoPixels

We designed a buncha I2C-to-whatever converters a while ago but got hit with the silicon shortage, so we’re redesigning the boards with chips we can get. For example here is a I2C to slide pot + 4 NeoPixels design. Now lots of microcontrollers have ADC so you may not need a converter. But if you’re using a SBC like a Raspberry Pi, adding analog inputs is a little messy, so you could definitely use something like this. Or maybe you just want an easy plug-n-play panel mountable slider. Either way, this code works great, and runs on an ATtiny8xy (e.g. ‘817 or ‘806) which we were able to get on the market – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Accelerating the discovery of new materials for 3D printing #3DPrinting

Printing with different materials broadens the functionality of 3D printing. Now machines are taking over the search for new materials. To cut down on the time it takes to discover these new materials, researchers at MIT have developed a data-driven process that uses machine learning to optimize new 3D printing materials with multiple characteristics, like toughness and compression strength.
ENGINEERING
Computer Science
Python
adafruit.com

Eye of Agamatto – Dr Strange’s Amulet #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Perfect cosplay accessory from Ciffus on Thingiverse:. Played with dimensions and hollowed out to incorporate electronics. Lid designed to be screwed on. Printed in yellow PLA (except for the stone), primed, painted, and weathered. Stone printed with translucent PLA painted with green nail polish. Led inserted from behind, attached to...
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Halloween 21 (Frame) #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
CELEBRATIONS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: Mini 5V Charge Pumps #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey #Adafruit @DigiKey @Adafruit

Sometimes you’ve got some 3.3v powered circuitry and you just need a li’l bit of 5V power for some LEDs or to level shift to 5V circuitry power. You could go with a boost converter, but usually you need a diode, inductor, maybe even a feedback resistor set. If you only need ~50mA you may be able to get away with a charge-pump. These low-current boosters are not as efficient as DC/DC style converters but they are very simple and cheap, only needing a capacitor or two to ‘double’ the input voltage and then regulate it down. (Video)
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Election day is still a paid day off for employees at Adafruit @adafruit #adafruit #MakeTheVote

Happy voting day – Election day is still a paid day off for employees at Adafruit. Over the years Adafruit has added paid time off for charity, great benefits for all employees (not just for the “executives”!), a mother’s room, transit benefits, a great 401k for all, training & education, promotions from within, raises, bonuses, live/work balance, remote work, flexible schedules … everything and anything we can do, and can afford, as we’ve grown to over 100+ people in NYC, making open-source electronics. We are a USA, Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE), and manufacturer. We hope to always be able to do more. Thank you team for making it possible to do this each year, and if you work at a company or manage/run one, paid day off for voting is a something to consider, we made it work, and more can probably make it work too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Final render of NeoSlider Stemma QT board before ordering!

This is the last PCB check before ordering this new design. It’s a I2C Slide Pot + NeoPixel board. One change we made is now the address jumpers are default-closed pulled low, so you just have cut a trace to change the address – instead of soldering the pad. Also, we made it a little easier to selective-solder by moving the outer NeoPixels in away from the potentiometer mounting holes.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

CircuitPython used to run satellites with deep sleep mode #CircuitPython #Space @maholli404

Doctoral candidate Max Holliday writes on Twitter about using CircuitPython on satellites:. I love CircuitPython – enough to even run my on-orbit PyCubed satellites with it – and now that my deep sleep code for D/E51 boards is in the main branch, the possibilities are endless! Now all your Adafruit M4 projects can last forever sipping 0.5mA. Thanks for the help @hierophect.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

And… a matching tester PCB for Stemma QT NeoSlider

After ordering a board panel, I’ll whip together a tester shield. This will go on a Metro M0 (SAMD21) running our stand-alone UPDI programming code. The mounting holes on the breakout become the tester jig alignment holes thanks to some standoffs. Then we just have oval pads for securely soldering the pogo pins. Note the p-channel FET on the VIN pin, we use that to power cycle the board when testing the address pins since they’re sampled on boot only.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Evolution of the scrollbar #WorldWideWeb #GUI #History #VintageComputing

Information Mesh presents the evolutionary history of the graphical user interface scroll bar. It goes from the Xerox Star system in 1981 to Windows 10 in 2015. You can see the interactive graphic here.
COMPUTERS

