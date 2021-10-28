Photo: Reaching out

Cities across the country are witnessing one of the pandemic’s long-term consequences: reduced workforce in city centers. With many companies electing to downsize or not renew their office leases, thousands of small businesses that were sustained by the flow of the 9-to-5 workforce have had no choice but to close their doors for good – leaving workers out of a job, and entrepreneurs out of luck. If not remedied quickly, these closures could imperil the cultural vibrancy of downtowns—along with their small businesses—from coast to coast.

