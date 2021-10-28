Photo: Reaching out

City leaders took the first concrete step to secure a developer to create workforce housing at Heritage Square. On Monday night, the City Council, acting as the Astoria Development Commission, authorized staff to issue a request for expressions of interest, a less formal process than a request for proposals that looks to developers to pitch their ideas.
Pastors, volunteers and community members came together at Crescent East Apartments Wednesday for the Pastors Reaching Out PRO Team family revival event. The nightly service features speakers devoting their focus toward young residents, urging them to do what is right. Pastors Reaching Out PRO Team President Schmitt Moore said the...
WINCHESTER — A Winchester High School teacher has won an Illinois Retired Teachers Association Excellence in Education grant that will benefit her class. The grant is part of $36,500 the foundation has awarded in grants to educators. Geography teacher Leevia Barnett applied for the grant in the spring after Winchester...
JERSEYVILLE — Organizers have established the Jerseyville Historic City Center District. “When the world shut down in 2020, Jerseyville Economic Development Council started to talk about what the Jerseyville business community would look like after COVID,” council Executive Director Shari Albrecht said. “We knew we wanted a healthy business community...
Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is collecting new coats and other outerwear for students. The items — in all sizes — are being accepted at the foundation’s office at 211 W. State St. Cash donations, which are tax-deductible, also are being accepted and will be used to buy items to supplement the donations.
Cities across the country are witnessing one of the pandemic’s long-term consequences: reduced workforce in city centers. With many companies electing to downsize or not renew their office leases, thousands of small businesses that were sustained by the flow of the 9-to-5 workforce have had no choice but to close their doors for good – leaving workers out of a job, and entrepreneurs out of luck. If not remedied quickly, these closures could imperil the cultural vibrancy of downtowns—along with their small businesses—from coast to coast.
BEARDSTOWN — The city is en route to having a new way for pedestrians and cyclists to travel through the city in safety. Council members unanimously voted during Tuesday’s city council meeting to move forward with a grant that will fund a bike and walking path from Eighth to 15th streets in Beardstown.
The Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center was awarded a $400,000 contract to house 30 homeless, single, Native women who were moved out of two encampments near Cedar and Franklin avenues in early October.
The Zoomers are getting a platform to share their views with Niagara’s regional government. Regional Chair Jim Bradley told the Voice that those ages 13 through 19 are invited to submit applications for a new committee, which will provide input to discussions and decision-making in Niagara from a youth perspective.
