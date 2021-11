Yet another milestone has been reached by the recent reissue of Faces by Mac Miller. Last week, the album was projected to debut in the top 3 on Billboard’s US album chart. As of last night, however, an even bigger accolade has been achieved. Faces now holds the record for the biggest vinyl sales week in history by any hip-hop or R&B artist. It moved over 32,000 units.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO