CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photos: Mort Sahl through the years

fox13memphis.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Mort Sahl through the years Comedian Mort...

www.fox13memphis.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Mort Sahl obituary

The comedian and satirist Mort Sahl, who has died aged 94, was a combination of Lenny Bruce and Bob Hope – with a little Will Rogers thrown in. Like Bruce, Sahl was a product of the 1950s. Like Hope, he was as much a reporter and commentator on the events of the day as a morning newspaper. And like Rogers, who took the US by the heartstrings during the days of the Great Depression, he would walk on stage with one of those papers in his hand and proceed to take a famous figure to task.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mort Sahl, trailblazing comedian, dies at age 94

Widely considered the father of modern political satire, comedian Mort Sahl died Tuesday at his home in California at the age of 94. Sahl shook up the comedy world in the 1950s and ’60s with a critical look at American life and politics.Oct. 27, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Famed Comedian and Actor Mort Sahl Passed Away at 94 Years Old

Often regarded as the first modern comedian to grace the stage since Will Rogers, Mort Sahl was beloved nationwide for his work in the world of comedy. Over the years, Mort provided poignant political satire to overjoyed fans, often only using a recent newspaper as his prop and basis for improvisation. Through his work, he influenced the entirety of the world of comedy and has even been called an inspiration by the likes of Woody Allen.
CELEBRITIES
thecomedybureau.com

R.I.P. Mort Sahl, 1927-2021

When going through the history of stand-up comedy these days, you will probably hear the name Mort Sahl brought up, probably in passing. Pryor and Carlin seem to dominate the conversation when traveling back through the decades in comedy (and you’ll probably have some discourse about Lenny Bruce as well).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mort Sahl
Vulture

Legendary Comedian Mort Sahl Is Dead at 94

Mort Sahl, the stand-up comedian whose political satire and intimate, conversational approach set American comedy on a new course in the 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 94 in Mill Valley, California. The New York Times confirmed the news from a friend of his who was “helping oversee his affairs.” Sahl was born in 1927 in Quebec and began his stand-up career after dropping out of a master’s program at the University of Southern California in 1950. Sahl got his start performing weekly gigs in San Francisco before breaking out to national acclaim through appearances in New York and Los Angeles clubs and the release of his 1958 comedy album, The Future Lies Ahead. Three years prior, he recorded what the Library of Congress cites as “the earliest example of modern stand-up comedy on record.” At the height of his fame, Sahl appeared on the cover of Time and worked as a joke writer for John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign. His ripped-from-the-headlines political humor has been said to influence comedians ranging from Lenny Bruce to John Cleese. During his storied career, Sahl released numerous comedy albums and appeared in a run of films; his final role was in the Jerry Lewis film Max Rose in 2016.
MILL VALLEY, CA
AceShowbiz

Comedy King Mort Sahl Passed Away at Home

One of of the biggest names in comedy in the 1950s and 1960s, the caustic comic was famous for poking fun at politicians and presidents during his routines. AceShowbiz - Comedy king Mort Sahl has died, aged 94. The caustic comic, who used to perform with a trademark rolled-up newspaper, was one of of the biggest names in comedy in the 1950s and 1960s and became the first stand-up comedian to be featured on Time magazine's cover.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

In Memory of Mort Sahl, Master Satirist

If it’s true that inside every cynic beats the heart of a disappointed idealist, then that pretty much perfectly describes groundbreaking satirist Mort Sahl, who passed away on Oct. 26 at 94 years old. Mort’s work was totally of its time and yet his impact on comedy can be felt to this day in a way that few others could claim. And it was my great honor to have occasional access to his restless and rebellious brain.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mort Sahl Dies: Groundbreaking Contrarian Comedian Was 94

Mort Sahl, the acerbic comic whose pioneering style paved the way for such boundary-breaking comedians as Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor and George Carlin, died Tuesday at his home in Mill Valley, CA. He was 94. A friend confirmed his death to The New York Times. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Known for his topical social commentary, he boldly skewered politicians and others in a harsh but clean stand-up act. He hosted the first Grammy Awards in 1959, co-hosted the 1959 Academy Awards and a year later became the first comedian featured to be featured on the cover...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Photo
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife of Nearly 20 Years Keep a Low Profile

In Episode 1 of the spinoff CSI: Vegas, audiences got a quick glimpse of Gil Grissom (William Petersen). William starred in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and now the 68-year-old is reprising his role and reuniting with his onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Throughout their relationship in the series, Grissom and Sidle had their fair share of ups and downs. At the beginning of their romance, they were dating secretly, then they got married and later separated.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern he's leaving ABC News

David Muir left his fans in a frenzy after jetting off for a new assignment which had his viewers fearing he was leaving ABC News for good. The popular journalist has scored legions of loyal followers with his reporting on World News Tonight, 20/20 and GMA too. So, when he...
WORLD
Complex

Lady Gaga Says She Looked for ‘Evidence of the Insurrection’ at Capitol the Day Before Inauguration

Lady Gaga has taken on many jobs during her decade-plus as an international pop star and actress, but one she’s always seen as a backup was that of a combat journalist. In her latest profile in British Vogue, Gaga opened up about her new role in the upcoming film House of Gucci, eventually sharing that if she didn’t become an acclaimed actress and songwriter, she would’ve taken her talents elsewhere.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy