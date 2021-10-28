CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Rugby Australia left with mess to clear up after withdrawal of Wallabies trio | Bret Harris

By Bret Harris
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie shakes hands with Quade Cooper Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

The Wallabies’ spring tour of Britain has been thrown into disarray after three players – Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon – withdrew from the squad on the eve of departure to re-join their Japanese League One clubs.

Rugby Australia is reportedly furious over the star trio’s apparent choice of club over country – with some justification – and officials now face taking decisive, yet prudent, action to ensure preparation for the 2023 World Cup is not disrupted by uncertainty over the availability of overseas-based players.

Many rugby followers would give everything they own to wear the gold jersey just once, so it is understandable that administrators and fans are annoyed that a player would turn down an opportunity to represent his country. It is certainly a bad look for Australian rugby, but it would be rash to judge Cooper, Kerevi and McMahon too harshly.

Are they a coalition of the unwilling or victims of circumstance?

Recalling the trio to the international fold this year after long absences from the Test arena was done on the hop. After the Wallabies were thrashed 3-0 by the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup series, they were added to the squad for the Rugby Championship.

Cooper and Kerevi, in particular, played key roles in a stunning turnaround, which saw the Wallabies win five Tests in a row against South Africa, Argentina and Japan. All of a sudden, Cooper and Kerevi became integral to coach Dave Rennie’s planning for the World Cup and the coach was keen for the pair to tour Britain.

The problem was, while the pair were contracted to RA for the Rugby Championship, they never signed to play on the European leg of the spring tour.

There have been conflicting reports about why they are not touring. Some suggest the players’ Japanese clubs pressured them not to go, but others have indicated the clubs were happy for them to tour.

Under World Rugby regulations, clubs are obliged to release players for Test duty during international windows, which includes the November Tests in Britain. But Cooper, Kerevi and McMahon were not subject to the regulation because they are no longer contracted to RA.

The Japanese clubs could not force the trio not to tour, but neither could Rugby Australia demand that they do so.

It has been reported that the trio communicated their reluctance to tour Britain early in the piece, but Wallabies management wanted to try to change their minds. They were named in the Rennie’s 37-man squad for the tour even though there was uncertainty about their availability.

Ironically, Cooper played in the 32-23 win against Japan in Oita last Saturday in a Test outside the international window.

Some may argue that players should not pick and choose which Tests they play for the Wallabies, and generally that is fair, but the Japan-based players’ circumstances are a little bit different to Australian players in the domestic Super Rugby competition.

The Wallabies’ Super Rugby players will have a good break after the tour, but Japan’s League One starts in early January. With two weeks of isolation after the tour due of Covid-19 restrictions, the three players would not have had much time to prepare for the Japanese season, keeping in mind the clubs are their main employers.

The trio found themselves in a difficult situation and were forced to make a hard choice, which has upset a lot of Australian stakeholders in the game. But their decision not to tour Britain should not dissuade RA from continuing to select overseas-based players, including these three players.

Rugby Australia is in uncharted territory after loosening the so-called Giteau Law under which overseas-based players with more than 60 Tests caps are eligible for the national team.

Rennie selected six overseas-based players in the spring tour squad – Cooper, Kerevi, McMahon and France-based Rory Arnold, Tolu Latu and Will Skelton, while France-based utility back Kurtley Beale is set to be added to cover for injuries at fullback.

Only Cooper and Beale qualified under the original Giteau Law, the others became eligible after the rule was amended. The eligibility of overseas-based players will be reviewed after the tour but the current drama may give ammunition to those who believe there should be tight restrictions on foreign-based players.

But this would be a backward step. The impact of Cooper and Kerevi demonstrated clearly that the Wallabies need Australia’s best players – no matter where they play club or provincial rugby – to be competitive against the leading teams in the world.

At the same time, RA needs clarity on the availability of overseas-based players so Rennie can properly prepare for the World Cup. RA must identify the overseas-based players who are required for the World Cup and sit down with them to work out a sensible solution.

It would be a good idea for overseas-based players to sign contracts to play in all of the international windows leading up to the 2023 World Cup to prove they are committed to the cause, while RA may need to show some flexibility regarding availability to ensure the Wallabies are at their very best at the showpiece event.

AFP

Verry Elleegant upsets favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant demolished red hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a party atmosphere as crowds returned for the "race that stops a nation". - Punters return - But he had never raced over such a long distance and after being among the leading pack for much of the race began fading over the final 300m as Verry Elleegant came storming through.
SPORTS
The Independent

Marcus Smith injury concern leaves England’s new dawn in doubt

England’s launch of their brave new era may have to be delayed after Marcus Smith emerged as one of several injury concerns for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Tonga.Smith, the electric playmaker around whom Eddie Jones’ revolution is to be built, and full-back Freddie Steward are doubts for the Twickenham showdown after receiving treatment for unspecified leg problems.More definitive is the news over this season’s leading Gallagher Premiership try-scorer Max Malins and scrum-half Raffi Quirke, with the pair ruled out by respective calf and knee issues.And England’s band of exciting young backs have seen their ranks thinned further...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales international Taulupe Faletau to leave Bath at end of season

Bath have confirmed that Wales star Taulupe Faletau will leave the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of this season.In a statement, Bath said that Faletau will be departing the Recreation Ground “for an unnamed Welsh side”.But the PA news agency understands that the back-row forward is to join Cardiff with an announcement expected by the Arms Park region later this week.Faletau, who has won 86 caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests, is now with the Wales squad preparing for remaining Autumn Nations Series games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.He has not played so...
RUGBY
The Independent

Johnny Sexton to wait until after Six Nations before making decision on future

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he will make a decision after the 2022 Six Nations about whether to play in the next World Cup, as he prepares to win his 100th cap against Japan on Saturday.The 36-year-old Leinster fly-half is out of contract with his province and country at the end of the season but is keen to continue and has spoken about using the autumn internationals to prepare for France 2023.“At the moment I’m loving it,” Sexton said at a press conference. “I love the training, my body is good, my mind is good and, in an ideal world,...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Youngs says England are relishing chance to banish poor Six Nations campaign

Ben Youngs insists England are eager for the Autumn Nations Series to begin after being left to stew for eight months over a calamitous Six Nations performance.Eddie Jones was left fighting for his future as England head coach after his team slumped to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship and many players have had to wait for the opportunity to make amends.Youngs is among several senior internationals who were rested for the July victories over the USA and Canada, while a large contingent of Jones’ front line stars were involved in the Lions tour to South Africa.Tonga visit Twickenham on...
RUGBY
The Independent

Tymal Mills: England bowler to undergo scan to assess quad injury

Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved in the remainder of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday evening, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride midway through his second over.He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win and England say Mills will undergo a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia thrash Bangladesh to boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

Adam Zampa took five for 19 as Australia rebounded from their T20 World Cup mauling at England’s hands with an eight-wicket thrashing of a subpar Bangladesh in Dubai.England gave their old rivals an eight-wicket pasting at the same venue five days earlier but Australia were never in danger of a second successive Super 12s loss after an overmatched Bangladesh were blown away for 73 in 15 overs.Leg-spinner Zampa twice took two wickets in an over en route to career-best T20 international figures and such a paltry target was never likely to present a problem, with Aaron Finch lacing four sixes...
WORLD
