Contrary to popular belief, acne isn't your skin's death sentence. Everyone's faced a hard-to-hide pimple or set of stubborn blackheads before. But few brands act like it. They make acne seem like the end of the world — a condition that kills your confidence, keeps you from seeing friends or dates and damages your skin forever. Traditional brands use messaging that implies your breakout should be a breaking point, where you should panic and your skin should purge. But I'm here to clear the air: Nuclear acne treatments that sear the skin's surface into submission are no longer the sole way forward.

