Carolyn has been dancing and loving the spotlight since she was five years old and is the Spirit Committee Co-Chair for the Kamiak Dance Team. Her most memorable performance came at the 2019 State Dance Competition where the team performed "No Roots". "It was an exciting routine and our team had great energy!" Friends describe her as dedicated, loyal, motivated, and caring. In her spare time, you can find her volunteering or spending time with her friends. Carolyn says her mother is a source or inspiration to her through her selflessness, thoughtfulness, and hard work. Carolyn plans to attend college next fall.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO