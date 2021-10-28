CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

By Georgia Nicols
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
After 4:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo. Aries (March 21-April 19) This is fantastic day to travel or learn something new because you’re eager to do anything to expand your horizons. Expect success dealing with foreign countries. Romance with...

Chicago Sun-Times

