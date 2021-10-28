CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabies completely preventable with vaccine

By Eve Glazier, M.D.,, Elizabeth Ko, M.D.
Daily News
 7 days ago

Dear Doctors: We just heard a story on the news about a man who got bitten by a bat and then died of rabies a few weeks later. We see bats in our area a lot, so we’re worried. Why didn’t the rabies treatment work? What is rabies, anyway?....

www.wahpetondailynews.com

WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Vaccinations#Rabies Virus#Preventive Care#Rabies Immunoglobulin
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE
CBS DFW

2 Garland Children Mistakenly Given Adult Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

11/3/21 UPDATE: The mother of the 7-year-old mistakenly given an adult COVID vaccine dose, says her son is doing “okay” after getting the shot. GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not uncommon to see vaccination opportunities at events around North Texas, but this weekend in Garland, a Trunk or Treat went very wrong. Now, a family wants answers. Their 6-year-old son, and a neighbor’s 7-years-old son mistakenly received adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up clinic run by the City of Garland’s health department. It happened Sunday, Oct. 31 at Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church when nurses running the clinic recommended the...
GARLAND, TX

