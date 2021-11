It's the season for things that go bump in the night, and Buckinghamshire has ghouls and ghosts by the bucketload - but who are the ghosts that haunt Bucks' pubs?. They're a rather odd bunch - from ghosts that pinch barmaids' bottoms to helpful spectre staff, the county has some interesting characters haunting the halls of old-timey buildings.

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO