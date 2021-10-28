Grain Elevator/Truck Drivers - Crofton Elevator

• A car smash-up occurred on the Fifth Street hill near Green Street last night when the driver undertook to shift gear and got into reverse instead of intermediate. He wasn’t accustomed to that make of car, he said. The auto ran into the curb and tipped over, smashing the top and windshield and bending some fenders. The occupants were cut and shaken up but not badly bruised. The car was righted and started off.

