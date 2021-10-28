Grain Elevator/Truck Drivers - Crofton Elevator

A man believed to be 22 years old was transported Wednesday, Nov. 3 from a grain elevators site west of Fairmount, North Dakota, to the nearest medical center. From there, he was expected to receive medical treatment in Fargo. The man, whose identity was not revealed by law enforcement, was...
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KLKN) – A prayer vigil is being held Sunday evening in Superior after the shooting on Thursday at a local grain elevator. According to a Facebook post, the community will gather around 7 p.m. at the City Park Bandshell to remember those lost and affected by the shooting.
Columbia Basin Trust is pausing work on Creston’s historic red grain elevator to seek additional funding partners for the next phase. A review of contractor bids revealed that further work would result in significantly higher costs than originally budgeted. The grain elevators represent a Canadian symbol and an agricultural landmark...
The USDA Farm Service Agency has a Program Technician vacancy in the Yankton County office located in Yankton, SD. Opening date for applications is October 27, 2021, and the closing date is November 9, 2021. A copy of the vacancy announcement and online application process can be found at. Contact...
• A car smash-up occurred on the Fifth Street hill near Green Street last night when the driver undertook to shift gear and got into reverse instead of intermediate. He wasn’t accustomed to that make of car, he said. The auto ran into the curb and tipped over, smashing the top and windshield and bending some fenders. The occupants were cut and shaken up but not badly bruised. The car was righted and started off.
The City of Yankton honored local aviation when it proclaimed October 2021 as General Aviation Appreciation Month. The proclamation was presented at the city commission meeting on Oct. 25. The proclamation stated that Chan Gurney Municipal Airport plays a critical role in the lives of Yankton’s citizens, as well as...
WAKONDA — When the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) displayed a snowplow at her school, teacher Tina Lee saw more than a massive piece of equipment. The Irene-Wakonda instructor watched her pre-schoolers marvel at the snowplow’s size and power. The DOT brought the plow to the Wakonda and Centerville schools as part of the Walk to School safety program and the “Name The Snowplow” contest.
