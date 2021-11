Russell Westbrook has had a slow start to the Lakers season thus far as he has been easing into his role on the team. After winning two games in a row, the Lakers were looking to make it three against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are not a good team by any stretch of the imagination. In the end, however, the Lakers ended up losing the game to fall to 2-3 on the season. It should prove to be a wake-up call for the Lakers, who have been disappointing, to say the least.

