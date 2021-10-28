LSU has too many injured players to hold Tiger Bowl scrimmage, Ed Orgeron says

In a perfect and healthy world, LSU football would have had a full, padded practice on Wednesday, followed by the annual Tiger Bowl scrimmage on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Ed Orgeron and his Tigers, they don't live in that world. A host of injured players has forced LSU to alter its practice schedule on its open week as it attempts to get as healthy as possible before a trip to face Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

"We have a formula here that’s been very successful and I try to stick to that formula," Orgeron said Wednesday. "But it does change and vary according to the team, it does change and vary according to the injuries that you may have or you don’t have."

Instead LSU has held light practices without pads the past few days, and the team will now get the weekend off as coaches head out on recruiting trips. That host of injuries is extensive and includes the likes of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, pass-rusher Ali Gaye and several others.

The "much-needed" rest comes after a demoralizing loss to Ole Miss, which followed the news that Orgeron would be out as coach after the season. LSU, as it hast for the past few weeks, will head to Tuscaloosa as heavy betting underdogs.

But the Tigers will be spending next week locking in on Alabama.

This week? "This week is about fixing LSU," Orgeron said.