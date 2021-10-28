CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Ambrose: The China threat

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina recently launched a test missile that whirled around the entire planet traveling at five times the speed of sound...

americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Aviation Week

Lack Of China Orders Emerges As Threat For Boeing, Airbus

In past years, whenever Boeing and Airbus highlighted how bright the future looked and how vast the growth opportunities were going to be, they would point east. As the number of Chinese middle-class travelers grew, the country’s airlines would buy lots of aircraft. As the Asian market continued to... Lack...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China slams Biden’s threat to defend Taiwan in event of war

China has reacted with anger after US president Joe Biden seemed to confirm Washington will come to the defence of Taiwan if attacked.Chinese foreign spokesperson Wang Wenbin said there was “no room” for compromise or concessions over Taiwan.He said: “When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions.“No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan issue is purely...
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

China posing threat to globe with construction of silos for ICBMs

Beijing [China], October 31 (ANI): Posing a threat to the globe, China is constructing silos for Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBMs) at three strategically crucial sites besides the existing ones. This has rung the alarm bells across the globe as it is suspected to be for the development of silo-based ICBM,...
CHINA
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
POLITICS

