CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Campbell, AL

'We've made it something': Phil Campbell football has come a long way

By Craig Thomas Sports Writer
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHIL CAMPBELL — Not so long ago, football practice at Phil Campbell...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phil Campbell, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Phil Campbell, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Phil Campbell High School#Digital Subscription

Comments / 0

Community Policy