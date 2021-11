There is now a homeless encampment in Vet's park that has been there for several days. I am posting a photo below. Many community members have been in touch with CCPD on this, because there is a law against camping in city parks. However CCPD says their hands are tied because the city council has told them not to enforce laws when it comes to the homeless. One community member said the police told him that other laws are not being enforced as well, per the direction of the council. Maybe this is something that needs to be investigated -- why is the city council deciding which laws to enforce and which to not enforce. Kind of autocratic it seems.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO