CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets Staying in Consolidation after BoC and BoJ, ECB Next

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsolidative trading continues in the forex markets in general. Canadian Dollar spiked higher after more hawkish than expected BoC overnight, but there was no follow through buying. BoJ’s decision to stand pat triggered little reactions. Expectation of an earlier RBA rate hike intensified after the central bank let target yield surges...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Fed Starts Tapering

Central banks continue to set the tone with the BOE and Norges Bank due to meet today. On BOE, the markets are pricing in a 50-60% probability of a rate hike this year. Economists are divided, but we expect them to hold back from rate hikes until next year. For...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Stocks Surged, Dollar Mixed after Fed Tapering, BoE Next

US stocks surged to new records overnight despite Fed’s tapering announcement. Positive sentiments also continued in general in Asia. Dollar remains mixed for now and traders are probably awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report before taking a commitment. Focus will now turn to BoE rate decision, as Sterling is trading with an undertone.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Pound Crumbles As BoE Defies Markets

In a move that confounded market expectations, the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.1%, even as it published its highest inflation forecast for a decade. To add insult to injury, just two members of the nine-person MPC voted to increase rates. Despite a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
actionforex.com

USD Remains Soft After Fed’s Taper Announcement

The USD remained soft against a number of its counterparts yesterday, edging lower against the EUR and GBP after the Fed’s announcement of the commencing of the tapering plans for its QE program. It should be noted that US stockmarkets on the other hand gained from the release, with equities indexes reaching new record highs while gold’s price was able to recover some of its earlier losses during the day. As was expected the bank in its accompanying statement announced a monthly US$15 billion reduction to its US$120 billion monthly asset purchases, beginning in November, which should conclude the tapering and erase the purchases by near mid-2022. It should be noted though that the bank and especially Fed Chairman Powell pushed back on the possibility of earlier rate hikes and its characteristic that the Chairman said that the bank could be patient on the matter. Also, in his opening statement the Fed Chairman said that the 4.8% unemployment rate understates the softness on joblessness due to low workforce participation, underscoring the bank’s worries regarding the US employment market. Market’s attention is expected to shift also towards employment data, especially given that tomorrow we get the US employment report for October, yet before that we would also highlight today’s release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Bank of England Review: Unchanged But Hikes are Coming

In line with our base case, the Bank of England kept monetary policy unchanged. The Bank of England signals that a rate hike will be appropriate in coming months if data is broadly in line with expectations. Governor Andrew Bailey linked rate hikes to labour market outcomes (echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell yesterday).
MARKETS
actionforex.com

BoE Rate Surprise Squeezes Pound to Monthly Lows; Oil Rallies ahead of OPEC

Investors have been running ahead of central banks’ plans lately, growing confident that interest rates would rise earlier than previously anticipated as global inflation shows no signs of abating. In the UK, though, the strong market pricing for a 15 bps rate hike has been somewhat reasonable. Policymakers including Governor...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Ecb#Canadian#Rba#Aussie#Aud Usd#Usd Cad#Yen And Dollar#China Shanghai Sse#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Dow#Qe#Cad1b
actionforex.com

US Dollar Firms Pre-FOMC

The pre-FOMC jostling continues with the US dollar rising overnight, despite US yields heading slightly lower. The dollar index rose 0.24% to 94.10, easing slightly to 94.07 in Asia. With a pile of US data to come before the FOMC later, I expect the index to trade in a choppy 93.80 to 94.20 range. A USD 15 bio per month Fed taper looks to be priced in now and the greenback could fall if the FOMC announces that and stubbornly clings on to their transitory inflation and 2023 hiking path. A higher monthly taper could frighten markets though and see US yields and the US dollar move sharply higher. It is very much a binary outcome tonight.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Villeroy: No need for ECB to raise rates next year

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that there was no need for the ECB to raise its policy rate in 2022, as reported by Reuters. The shared currency came under renewed bearish pressure following these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair...
WORLD
wsau.com

Money markets ease up on aggressive ECB rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone money markets have pared bets on aggressive ECB policy-tightening, positioning on Wednesday for one 10 basis-point rate hike by end-2022 compared to the two increases priced earlier this week. Eonia money market futures dated to the European Central Bank’s December 2022 meeting see a 100%...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
101 WIXX

Analysis-In rates fight with market, ECB is down but not out

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is struggling to convince financial markets of its commitment to keeping interest rates at rock bottom but could gain the upper hand if it sticks to its message and follows through with it at next month’s policy meeting. Markets have priced in a...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “in our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise.”. “Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB’s Vasle Sees Growing Risk That Inflation Will Stay Elevated

(Bloomberg) -- The likelihood that elevated inflation will become entrenched is increasing, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle. The Slovenian central bank chief said prices in his country are “basically following the same trend as inflation in the whole euro area,” caused mainly by soaring energy costs and supply shortages.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Support At 1.1495 Is Key

Investors yesterday had all the time in the world to asses today’s Fed meeting and the early month US data (ADPlabour report, non-manufacturing ISM and payrolls) given the empty eco calendar. Such a set-up mostly suggests technical trading. The US yield curve bull steepened with the 2y yield declining 4.9 bps and the 30y rising 0.1 bp, but the period between the end of tapering and the lift-off of rate hikes remains as source of debate. The repositioning on EMU yield markets was more impressive. The German 10y and 10y swap rates recently extensively tested the post-corona tops at -0.07% and 0.30%/0.32% respectively. The ST dynamics between real yields and inflation expectations often showed pronounced, even erratic-like swings. A break higher didn’t occur with the ECB still in wait-and-see mode. German yields dropped 5.7 bps (2y) to 7.4 bp (5y), with the very long end again the exception (+0.6 bps). Both inflation expectations and real yields eased, with the first taking the lead. The German/EMU swap yields last week easily recaptured a steep uptrend channel after a first setback. This probably won’t be that easy after yesterday’s decline. The correction in core yields also eased pressure on peripheral markets with the Italian spread narrowing by 8 bps. The moves in equities and FX again were much more modest. US equites extended their trip into record territory even as gains were modest (0.3%-0.4%). European indices traded mixed near recent cycle tops. After a soft start, the dollar regained ground despite the risk-on. USD/JPY closed little changed (113.96). EUR/USD failed to hold north of the 1.16 handle (close 1.1579). Sterling remains in correction modus (EUR/GBP close at 0.8506).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Japanese Yen Drifting as FOMC Looms

Japanese markets are closed for a holiday today and the Japanese yen is having a quiet day. USD/JPY is currently trading at 114.07, up 0.10% on the day. The FOMC holds a crucial today, with the Fed very likely to scale back its USD 120 billion/mth bond purchase program (QE). The key question is just how much the Fed plans to trim QE. The markets are expecting a cut of USD 15 billion/mth, and anything else could shake up the currency markets. A smaller taper would be considered a dovish move and would weigh on the greenback, while a larger reduction would make the equity markets nervous and put upward pressure on the US dollar.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

All Eyes On The FOMC

In the American session today, we highlight the release of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to remain on hold at the range of 0.0%-0.25% and the market is preparing to see whether it’s going to announce the tapering of its QE program and at what pace, which currently is at the level of US$120 billion per month. In a recent statement last week, the last by any Fed Policymaker before November’s meeting, Fed Chairman Powell implied that it would be time for the bank to start tapering its QE program, yet raising rates is still a long way off, which tended to weaken the USD. It should be noted that the bank is under pressure to start tightening its monetary policy in order to tame inflationary pressures within the US economy, yet at the same time could undermine the recovery of the US economy, which seems to be slowing. Should the bank actually announce the start of the tapering of its QE program and the reduction of asset purchases being performed at a fast pace we may see the USD gaining at the tightening of the bank’s monetary policy and vice versa. On a second note, we would like to mention that the time for US President Biden to choose the next Chair of the Fed is nearing and may partially be clouding the monetary policy outlook for the bank. Volatility could be very high at the time of the release and could be extended during Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference later on and the USD’s price action could turn to either direction depending on the announcement.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

ETHUSD Soars As Ethereum Demand Rises

US stocks continued the bullish momentum as investors waited for the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The Dow Jones rose by more than 160 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rallied by more than 0.25%. The Fed is expected to turn relatively hawkish as the US economy is doing relatively well while inflation has risen. The stocks also rallied after strong quarterly earnings and deal-making. In a report, Pfizer announced that it will make more money this year than expected. The firm expects its sales will rise to $36 billion this year, helped by the Covid vaccine.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Shrugs Strong ADP Job Data, Fed Tapering Next

The markets are generally quiet as FOMC tapering announcement is awaited. Major European indexes tread water while US futures are mixed. Global benchmark yields are trading lower for now. In the currency markets, Canadian and Dollar are both weakening mildly today. Stronger than expected ADP job report gives little support to the greenback. New Zealand Dollar and Sterling are strengthening. Gold continues to engage in range trading.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy