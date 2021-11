Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 4:. The dollar moved sharply in both directions during FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference and ended up closing the day modestly lower against its major rivals on Wednesday. Ahead of the Bank of England’s (BOE) Interest Rate Decision, markets remain relatively calm and the greenback seems to have regathered its strength. The European Commission will release the updated Economic Forecasts for the euro area. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims, third-quarter Unit Labor Costs and September Goods Trade Balance data will be featured in the US economic docket.

