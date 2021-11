Rounded up like cattle and ushered across the Rio Grande, Haitian immigrants found themselves face to face with hooves and harnesses while evading Border Control in mid-September. Images and videos of the situation took over the media and corralled all of Capitol Hill into the conversation. “Human beings should never be treated that way,” said Vice President Kamala Harris after seeing the circulated images. On the other side of the aisle, Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) accused the Biden administration of “continued uncontrolled illegal immigration into the country.” Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, spoke on behalf of the President saying that the violence exhibited by officers was “horrific.” But if Biden disavows such harsh control, how did it happen in the first place?

