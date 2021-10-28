Shawnee County health officials prepared for COVID vaccine rollout in children, waiting on approval

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A major hurdle has been cleared for getting young children COVID-19 vaccinated. An FDA advisory panel recommended the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for millions of kids between ages five and 11.

It next goes to the full FDA, then the CDC. If the CDC director ultimately signs off on approval then children five and older could be getting vaccinated by the end of next week. The Shawnee County Health Department said they are already preparing for that possibility.

“We have already talked to our pediatric offices to see what they can offer,” Derik Flerlage, the Infectious Disease Division Manager, said. “Our health systems within the county here as well as our local FQHC which is GraceMed too to ensure that they can offer the five through 11 age group for Pfizer, so really once that authorization comes down, we’re ready to go.”

The CDC has two days of meetings planned for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

