Topeka, KS

‘Nightmare Circus’ haunted house kicks off at Stormont Vail Events Center

By Cassie Nichols
KSNT News
 7 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Halloween is right around the corner and the Stormont Vail Events Center is ready for spooky festivities. The Nightmare Circus haunted house runs October 27 through October 29.

The doors open at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 p.m. on Friday. The actors dress up and interact with people as they stand in line and walk through a tunnel.

There are some jump scares throughout the maze, but it is still considered kid friendly. Kids are given a glow in the dark wristband if they are easily spooked in order to warn the actors.

The mastermind behind the haunted house, Adam Jenks, is proud of his creation.

“Well, it’s called nightmare circus and not to be too literal but it’s basically a circus that would possibly be in someone’s nightmare,” Jenks, the artistic director of Jinxed Productions, said. “It’s a little bit of circus, a little bit of carnival.”

This haunted house is unique because it relies strictly on the actors to frighten people.

“I don’t have a lot of animatronics in this one,” Jenks said. “I have a lot of actors who are trained very well.”

The haunted house closes at 10 p.m. each night.

