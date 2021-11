Werewolf Magic: The Gathering tribal upgrades continue to roll in via Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoilers, with the latest being an Enchantment called Howling Moon. The Standard meta is full of Control decks using bounce spells to stall, second spell Mono-White builds, and board wipes that punish creature decks. The reveal of Howling Moon today by Spell Table provides hope for the werewolf tribal build against these top MTG meta decks. Slotting into the three-drop spot, the Enchantment pumps a wolf at the beginning of combat and will create a wolf token whenever an opponent casts two or more spells on their turn.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO