NWOJDC board meeting is Nov. 9

The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s October 26, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Board meetings have resumed in-person attendance at full capacity seating inside the Board Chamber. For more information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please Click Here.
