Politics

NWOJDC board meeting is Nov. 9

By Dennis Van Scoder
Crescent-News
 7 days ago

There will be a meeting of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile...

www.crescent-news.com

Crescent-News

Correction

A story about the Paulding County Economic Development annual banquet in Saturday's Crescent-News stated the wrong date for the event. It will take place on Nov. 9. For more information, contact Kristen Schilt at 419-399-8295.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Rappahannock News

Meetings and Notices for Nov. 4

The Inn at Little Washington will have a brief fireworks display on Nov. 6, lasting 3-4 minutes between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. There will be a warning shot five minutes before the fireworks begin. The Town Council will meet on Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The...
WASHINGTON, VA
Crescent-News

Napoleon council approves intersection change

NAPOLEON — New stop signs at a busy intersection here should be going up in the not-too-distant future. That’s because during its Monday meeting Napoleon City Council approved legislation signing off on a proposal to turn the T-intersection at Bales Road and Westmoreland Avenue into a three-way stop. A related...
NAPOLEON, OH
Crescent-News

Northwest State appoints new trustee

ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, October 29. Following roll call, Katrina DeGroff was sworn in as the newest Board of Trustees member by NSCC CFO Jenny Thome. DeGroff represents Fulton County as a resident of Wauseon, and she...
ARCHBOLD, OH
Crescent-News

Defiance commissioners agenda

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin with general session at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council room. Commissioners will hold a second public hearing at 10 a.m. on repealing access management regulations, conduct the annual snow plow inspection at about...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Crescent-News

Central Local to host open house

School officials from Central Local Schools will host an open house for parents and interested community members at Fairview High School/Middle School Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m., and Nov. 13 from 9-11 a.m. The purpose of the open house is to give tours of the recently updated, remodeled interior projects completed this summer. No appointment is necessary. Attendees are asked to gather near the high school office on either day at the appropriate time.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Crescent-News

Defiance Public Library received grant

Defiance Public Library received a grant of $2,495 to purchase software to assist non-profits in researching grant making opportunities. Pictured are, from left, Chris Yoder, Defiance Area Foundation Executive Director; Cara Potter, Defiance Public Library Executive Director; and David Holmes, Candid Program Manager.
DEFIANCE, OH
Hutch Post

Landmarks Commission to meet Nov. 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Landmarks Commission will have its meeting November 8, 2021 on Zoom and begin at 4:00 p.m. It should be a short meeting. The meeting was originally scheduled for November 4, 2021 but a quorum was not available. The only item of new business is at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
West Central Tribune

Kandiyohi County Board to meet Tuesday, Nov. 2

The board will consider a contract with Woodland Centers to have a therapist work at the Kandiyohi County Jail for counseling, skills work, care coordination and on-call care. This will assist the jail in making sure inmates receive the mental health care they need both while in the jail and once they are released, as required by the state.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
kchi.com

Carrollton Town Board Meeting

The Carrollton Town Board meets Monday at 6:00 pm at Carrollton City Hall. The meeting starts with new business, including, information on the Little Daisy Girl Scouts, Dog issues, and a health insurance proposal. They will also hear reports from department heads. An executive session is also planned to follow...
CARROLLTON, MO
Chronicle-Telegram

Oberlin library board meeting

The Oberlin Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the library. The meeting is open to the public.
OBERLIN, OH
Crescent-News

Hohenberger joins Holgate council

HOLGATE — Jamie Hohenberger was named this week to serve on the Holgate Village Council. He fills the vacancy that occurred with the resignation of Sarah Salaz in September. She had been elected to a four-year term in 2019. Moving on to other business, council accepted a bid of $6,350...
HOLGATE, OH
townoframseur.org

Board of Commissioners – Special Meeting, Nov. 4th

Special Meeting // Thursday, November 4, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. The Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting for. If there are any questions, please feel free to call The Town of Ramseur 336-824-8530 or 336-824-4111.
RAMSEUR, NC
wnax.com

School Board Meeting Disruptions

There have been some disrupted school board meetings in the state and across the country as parents and administrators clash over face mask mandates and other related issues. Wade Pogany, Executive Director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, says public input is part of the process…. Pogany says...
EDUCATION
desertnews.com

Board Of Supervisors Meeting Review

The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s October 26, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Board meetings have resumed in-person attendance at full capacity seating inside the Board Chamber. For more information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please Click Here.
KERN COUNTY, CA

