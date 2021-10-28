Holgate Trick-or-Treat is Oct. 30

Halloween festivities, including trick-or-treating, in Livingston will take place on Saturday this year. Livingston Mayor Curtis Hayes said city hall had received many calls asking about the holiday since it occurs on a Sunday. Livingston joins a number of Upper Cumberland communities, including Gainesboro, that have decided to recognize Halloween...
The Junky Monkey, 159 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, celebrated its first year in business with a ribbon cutting recently. The business opened during COVID-19 health restrictions and was unable to celebrate its grand opening. The business serves as a consignment shop with 30 vendors, featuring many local artisans. According to co-owner Teresa Billow, “We have everything from junk to jam!” Pictured in front of the store are, from left: Heidi Ahleman and Brad VanDeBussche of the Henry County Chamber; Holgate Mayor Blake Tijerina; Teresa Billow, Rodger and Cathy Hefflinger, and Mark Billow, owners of the Junky Monkey. For hours and more information, call 419-438-7700.
HOLGATE — Jamie Hohenberger was named this week to serve on the Holgate Village Council. He fills the vacancy that occurred with the resignation of Sarah Salaz in September. She had been elected to a four-year term in 2019. Moving on to other business, council accepted a bid of $6,350...
NAPOLEON — New stop signs at a busy intersection here should be going up in the not-too-distant future. That’s because during its Monday meeting Napoleon City Council approved legislation signing off on a proposal to turn the T-intersection at Bales Road and Westmoreland Avenue into a three-way stop. A related...
BRYAN — A Bryan City Schools continuing levy request squeaked by on Election Night in Williams County while the second seat for trustee in Pulaski Township is headed for a recount. Voters narrowly approved a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for the requirements of the school district by a vote of...
Defiance voters opted for the status quo in two elections Tuesday for city council while voters in the Ney area said yes to a new fire station. But those in the Ayersville Local Schools district convincingly turned down one tax renewal and possibly a second (see below). At-large Council Members...
School officials from Central Local Schools will host an open house for parents and interested community members at Fairview High School/Middle School Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m., and Nov. 13 from 9-11 a.m. The purpose of the open house is to give tours of the recently updated, remodeled interior projects completed this summer. No appointment is necessary. Attendees are asked to gather near the high school office on either day at the appropriate time.
WAUSEON — Voters in Fulton County approved 13 of 14 tax and ballot issues Tuesday, with the lone defeat handed to the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools. The school districts request for an additional 2%, five-year income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements was defeated by a vote of 1,237-874.
HOLGATE — LifeWise Academy in Holgate commenced its first classes on Tuesday for students in grades K-4. Students travel from the elementary school to Holgate United Methodist Church, where they meet in classrooms to receive character-based bible lessons. “Thanks to our supportive community we are up and running and serving...
Early voting has been underway in Ohio since Oct. 5, either by mail or in-person at county boards of elections. As Election Day arrives, here’s how much early voting occurred in area counties as of Monday:. Defiance. Defiance County’s board of elections office mailed or delivered 389 early ballots by...
OTTAWA — Putnam County voters passed all 16 of the tax issues put before them Tuesday, including three in Continental that focused on street repairs, village expenses and police protection. The Continental levies — all five-year renewals — each received more than 70% support. Two continuing levies for the fire...
A story about the Paulding County Economic Development annual banquet in Saturday's Crescent-News stated the wrong date for the event. It will take place on Nov. 9. For more information, contact Kristen Schilt at 419-399-8295.
The Defiance County Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Defiance County General Health District, 1300 E. Second St., Defiance. Anyone needing special arrangements is encouraged to contact the health department at 419-784-3818 or visit the website www.defiancecohealth.org.
Paranormal investigator James Willis, founder of ghostsofohio.org, has traveled all over the state gathering stories of hauntings, and he's coming to share them Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Part of Defiance Public Library Systems November events, the event is...
