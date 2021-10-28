CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holgate Trick-or-Treat is Oct. 30

Crescent-News
 7 days ago

An article in the Oct. 23 edition of...

www.crescent-news.com

livingstonenterprise.net

Halloween Trick-Or-Treating On Saturday

Halloween festivities, including trick-or-treating, in Livingston will take place on Saturday this year. Livingston Mayor Curtis Hayes said city hall had received many calls asking about the holiday since it occurs on a Sunday. Livingston joins a number of Upper Cumberland communities, including Gainesboro, that have decided to recognize Halloween...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Crescent-News

Ribbon cutting in Holgate

The Junky Monkey, 159 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, celebrated its first year in business with a ribbon cutting recently. The business opened during COVID-19 health restrictions and was unable to celebrate its grand opening. The business serves as a consignment shop with 30 vendors, featuring many local artisans. According to co-owner Teresa Billow, “We have everything from junk to jam!” Pictured in front of the store are, from left: Heidi Ahleman and Brad VanDeBussche of the Henry County Chamber; Holgate Mayor Blake Tijerina; Teresa Billow, Rodger and Cathy Hefflinger, and Mark Billow, owners of the Junky Monkey. For hours and more information, call 419-438-7700.
Crescent-News

Hohenberger joins Holgate council

HOLGATE — Jamie Hohenberger was named this week to serve on the Holgate Village Council. He fills the vacancy that occurred with the resignation of Sarah Salaz in September. She had been elected to a four-year term in 2019. Moving on to other business, council accepted a bid of $6,350...
HOLGATE, OH
Crescent-News

Napoleon council approves intersection change

NAPOLEON — New stop signs at a busy intersection here should be going up in the not-too-distant future. That’s because during its Monday meeting Napoleon City Council approved legislation signing off on a proposal to turn the T-intersection at Bales Road and Westmoreland Avenue into a three-way stop. A related...
NAPOLEON, OH
Crescent-News

Bryan school levy squeaks by

BRYAN — A Bryan City Schools continuing levy request squeaked by on Election Night in Williams County while the second seat for trustee in Pulaski Township is headed for a recount. Voters narrowly approved a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for the requirements of the school district by a vote of...
BRYAN, OH
Crescent-News

Central Local to host open house

School officials from Central Local Schools will host an open house for parents and interested community members at Fairview High School/Middle School Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m., and Nov. 13 from 9-11 a.m. The purpose of the open house is to give tours of the recently updated, remodeled interior projects completed this summer. No appointment is necessary. Attendees are asked to gather near the high school office on either day at the appropriate time.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Crescent-News

Wauseon schools income tax levy defeated in Fulton County

WAUSEON — Voters in Fulton County approved 13 of 14 tax and ballot issues Tuesday, with the lone defeat handed to the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools. The school districts request for an additional 2%, five-year income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements was defeated by a vote of 1,237-874.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
News Break
Politics
Crescent-News

LifeWise Academy launches at Holgate Local Schools

HOLGATE — LifeWise Academy in Holgate commenced its first classes on Tuesday for students in grades K-4. Students travel from the elementary school to Holgate United Methodist Church, where they meet in classrooms to receive character-based bible lessons. “Thanks to our supportive community we are up and running and serving...
HOLGATE, OH
Crescent-News

Early voting has run about average in area counties

Early voting has been underway in Ohio since Oct. 5, either by mail or in-person at county boards of elections. As Election Day arrives, here’s how much early voting occurred in area counties as of Monday:. Defiance. Defiance County’s board of elections office mailed or delivered 389 early ballots by...
PAULDING, OH
Crescent-News

Tax issues passed in Putnam County

OTTAWA — Putnam County voters passed all 16 of the tax issues put before them Tuesday, including three in Continental that focused on street repairs, village expenses and police protection. The Continental levies — all five-year renewals — each received more than 70% support. Two continuing levies for the fire...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Crescent-News

Correction

A story about the Paulding County Economic Development annual banquet in Saturday's Crescent-News stated the wrong date for the event. It will take place on Nov. 9. For more information, contact Kristen Schilt at 419-399-8295.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Crescent-News

Defiance County Board of Health to meet Nov. 8

The Defiance County Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Defiance County General Health District, 1300 E. Second St., Defiance. Anyone needing special arrangements is encouraged to contact the health department at 419-784-3818 or visit the website www.defiancecohealth.org.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Crescent-News

Is Defiance's public library haunted?

Paranormal investigator James Willis, founder of ghostsofohio.org, has traveled all over the state gathering stories of hauntings, and he's coming to share them Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Part of Defiance Public Library Systems November events, the event is...
DEFIANCE, OH

