Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares fell 5.5% in Thursday premarket trading after the company narrowed its guidance as higher costs take a toll. Net income totaled $66 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $113 million, or 54 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 33 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 32 cents. Revenue of $876 million was down from $797 million and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $880 million. "Our third round of pricing actions was implemented as planned, and a fourth round of pricing goes into effect in early 2022," said Chief Executive...

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO