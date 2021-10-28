Banner Ranch

While we are still searching for our forever home for the Rita Ranch Community Garden, that hasn’t stopped things from happening at our Houghton Rd location. Recently, we had lots of amazing volunteers come out for a 2 day “Days of Caring” event sponsored by United Way of Tucson to pull weeds, harvest veggies, and learn about organic gardening. All ages jumped in to help and had a great time filling up lots of bags with weeds. Due to covid, we have not had a group garden clean up in awhile and along with this year’s unprecedented rains, the weeds had gotten out of hand. The garden looks great again and we are ready to plant more fall and winter veggies.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO