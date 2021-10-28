CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOctober 27, 2021 (Julian) – You’re invited to get into the...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

tulsapeople.com

The Truman show at Ranch Acres

Truman is the 8-year-old labradoodle of Ranch Acres Wine and Spirits’ owner Emily Stewart. He’s also the mascot of the midtown liquor store, now in its 62nd year. Truman’s been a stalwart of Ranch Acres since Stewart began bringing the puppy who needed some extra TLC while she was on duty. While Stewart assisted customers, Truman would sit in a shopping cart buffered with towels.
eastcountymagazine.org

Celebration of Life UPS

October 29, 2021 (Santee) – A celebration of life for Steve Krueger, the UPS driver killed by a plane that crashed in Santee on October 11, will be held at Santee Town Center Community Park on Sunday, November 7. The service will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. fields 1 and 2. The Santee Town Center Community Park is located at 550 Park Center Community Park, Santee.
eastcountymagazine.org

ENTER IF YOU DARE: HAUNTED FOREST AT BANNER RANCH IN JULIAN

October 27, 2021 (Julian) – You’re invited to get into the Halloween spooky spirit Halloween weekend at Ghost Town Banner City’s haunted forest from 7 to 11 p.m. The Haunted Forest is located at historic Banner Ranch about seven miles from downtown Julian. Check in at the Banner Store and...
eastcountymagazine.org

VIEW OUR INTERVIEW: RICK HALL, PRESIDENT OF EL CAJON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

November 1, 2021 (El Cajon) --East County Magazine interviewed Rick Hall, President of the El Cajon Historical Society, via Zoom last week regarding the Society's efforts to preserve local history, funding challenges due to COVID-19, and encouraged residents including newcomers from around the world to share their stories as part of the city's ever-changing history. The interview also aired on our radio show on KNSJ 89.1 FM.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Garden Club returns to Royce Ranch

LAKE PLACID — Members of the Lake Placid Garden Club continued their Little Acorn Project on Oct. 21, when Karen Denning, Sandy Rosch and Linda Logan made the trek to Royce Ranch to work at the nursery. A lady from FFWS named Alicia helped weed, weed and more weeding at the first shift from 8-9:30 a.m. Carol Lambert and Bill Smith arrived to work the second shift from 9:30-11 a.m.
thevailvoice.com

Rita Ranch Community Garden Update

While we are still searching for our forever home for the Rita Ranch Community Garden, that hasn’t stopped things from happening at our Houghton Rd location. Recently, we had lots of amazing volunteers come out for a 2 day “Days of Caring” event sponsored by United Way of Tucson to pull weeds, harvest veggies, and learn about organic gardening. All ages jumped in to help and had a great time filling up lots of bags with weeds. Due to covid, we have not had a group garden clean up in awhile and along with this year’s unprecedented rains, the weeds had gotten out of hand. The garden looks great again and we are ready to plant more fall and winter veggies.
eastcountymagazine.org

Del Mar Fairgrounds

November 3, 2021 (San Diego) – California’s 2021 thoroughbred racing season is off to a deadly start. So far, 62 racehorses have died, prompting animal rights advocates and the San Diego Democratic Party to call for a state constitutional amendment to ban gambling on horse racing.
midislandtimes.com

Hometown Heroes banners delivered to veterans

Ahead of the Veterans Day holiday and in recognition of the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, Oyster Bay Town Councilman Steve Labriola, Councilwoman Michele Johnson, Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilman Tom Hand and Councilwoman Laura Maier joined with local Girl Scouts in delivering Hometown Heroes banners to veterans in communities throughout the Town of Oyster Bay. Earlier this year, banners were unveiled at parks throughout the Town in recognition of over 200 veterans and active duty personnel – both living and deceased.
eastcountymagazine.org

Photo: Firefighter Paramedic Brenton Rowell from the Mt. Laguna County Fire Station is completing his morning checks of the Advanced Life Support gear. November 2, 2021 (San Diego's East County) - The County is moving forward with a Community Health and Injury Prevention Initiative to expand health services and community education to areas that lack health care facilities and transportation.
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS #PHOTOSOFTHEWEEK #ANZABORREGO

Nov. 2, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – You’re invited to submit your best photos of the unique and natural beauty of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park by December 7. There are six categories to enter your photos – and the Best of Show winner will receive a 2.5 hour private tour for two with California Overland Desert Excursions.
eastcountymagazine.org

Pack the Pantry

With the 3rd annual Pack the Pantry food drive, California Coast Credit Union is partnering with all of the local community college campuses and the San Diego Food Bank to raise funds and fill local college pantries. During the month of November, you can donate online to help provide much-needed food for local college students at https://www.calcoastcu.org/news-and-events/pack-the-pantry-2021/. Donors can even select which college food pantry they want their donation directed to.
eastcountymagazine.org

Sunset Clause

Photo: Outlier’s Collective near Gillespie Field is one of five legal dispensaries that will be allowed to expand to include recreational, edible and drinkable cannabis products. October 30, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Five medical marijuana dispensaries that were legally licensed to open in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas...
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE ANDERSON PROPOSAL FOR HOMELESS SHELTERS AND SERVICES IN EAST COUNTY

October 30, 2021 (San Diego) – On Tuesday, Supervisors approved a measure introduced by Supervisor Joel Anderson to bring help to homeless people in East County. The new ordinance gives staff 120 days to propose locations for homeless shelters in unincorporated areas, as well as safe parking lots for people living in vehicles. The sites will have wrap-around services, so homeless families and individuals will receive support to get off the streets.
eastcountymagazine.org

women who protect and serve

October 29, 2021 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold a panel discussion about women in law enforcement, fire protection and who serve as dispatchers for local agencies. The meeting will take place on November 13, 2021 in King Hall at Foothills United Methodist Church beginning at 9:30 a.m.
eastcountymagazine.org

channeled apple snails

GIANT INVASIVE SNAILS TAKE HOLD IN LOCAL LAKES, CITY REVEALS AFTER ECM INQUIRY. These large snails can potentially transmit rat lung worm disease. Photo by Katasha Cornwell, Florida Dept. of Transportation: channeled apple snail laying a mass of pink eggs. October 28, 2021 (San Diego) – What are those pink...
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Reflections from Red Oak Ranch

When I woke up this morning, I thought I must still be dreaming. It was cold, cold, cold in our house. The air conditioner was not running and hadn’t been running yesterday. I looked at the wireless weather station we have and it showed the temperature outside was 45! No wonder I was cold. I couldn’t believe it and wanted to get back in bed very quickly but I didn’t, of course. Once I am up, I am up.

